Three people injured in shooting outside Fiserv Forum after Bucks-Celtics game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Three people have been shot in downtown Milwaukee following Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series between the Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. All three people have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody. Witnesses told WTMJ-TV that they saw a fight outside a bar following the basketball game.

Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of people running out of the Deer District fan area shortly after the game ended. Earlier in the evening, the Bucks said 11,000 people were at the Deer District.

Milwaukee police taped off the intersection of North MLK Drive and West Highland Avenue, according to a tweet from a WDJT-TV (Channel 58) reporter.

A live stream video posted by WISN-TV (Channel 12) showed a man being placed in the back of an ambulance near the intersection of MLK Drive and Highland Avenue.

A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter overheard multiple Fiserv Forum employees telling one another they are not allowed to leave until given the all-clear.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

"The incident took place outside of the Deer District area. We direct all questions to the Milwaukee Police Department," Bucks spokesman Barry Baum said.

Contributing: Associated Press

Two people shot outside Fiserv Forum following Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on May 13, 2022
Two people shot outside Fiserv Forum following Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on May 13, 2022

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee shooting: Three people shot outside Fiserv Forum after game

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Baby formula shortage fuels interest in milk banks

    The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it’s a solution to keep their babies fed. (May 13)

  • Police: 3 people injured in shooting in downtown Milwaukee

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Three people have been shot in downtown Milwaukee following the Bucks game, authorities said. The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. Bill Reinemann, a parking attendant at lot adjacent to Deer District, said he heard gunshots but didn't see anyone get shot or see the shooter.

  • Video: Milwaukee police give update on shooting near Deer District

    Milwaukee police Capt. Warren Allen said three people were shot near the Deer District at about 9:12 p.m. Friday.

  • Ted Hankey: Former darts world champion jailed for two years over sexual assault caught on camera

    Former darts world champion Ted Hankey has been jailed for two years for sexually assaulting a woman. The 54-year-old pinned the young woman down and sexually assaulted her with an "air of entitlement", Chester Crown Court heard. Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, said Hankey would have continued denying the offence "to the bitter end" if the attack had not been caught on film.

  • Violent kidnapping over botched drug deal leads to life sentence for Kentucky man

    The man’s son believed one victim had stolen $10,000 from him.

  • Madonna defends nude NFT: 'I'm giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both'

    "It's not often a robot centipede crawls out out of my vagina," the pop singer says in a new interview.

  • Madonna defends decision to sell a 3D model of her vagina after fan confusion

    NFT video includes up-close shot of singer giving birth to insects

  • Queen Elizabeth Makes Rare Public Appearance to Cheer On Granddaughter at Horse Show

    The monarch looked elegant in an Hermès head scarf at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she watched Lady Louise Windsor lead the parade.

  • 2 TSX Stocks to Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $2 Million

    Motley Fool investors picking up these TSX stocks could see their investment turn into millions over the next few decades, even if they don't add another penny. The post 2 TSX Stocks to Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $2 Million appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Engineer who designed Sask. bridge that collapsed hours after opening facing disciplinary hearing

    Regina engineer Scott Gullacher will face a disciplinary hearing next month over allegations that he broke the rules when he designed a bridge in rural Saskatchewan that collapsed just hours after it was opened to the public. On Sept. 14, 2018, the Rural Municipality (RM) of Clayton announced on its Facebook page that "the Dyck Memorial Bridge is now complete and open." Later that same day, the bridge collapsed. No one was injured. In an interview just days after the collapse, the RM's Reeve Dua

  • Lila Moss wears a glucose monitor in her new Versace and Fendi campaign after being praised for showing it at the Met Gala

    The 19-year-old daughter of the British supermodel Kate Moss previously wore the device for her type 1 diabetes while modeling at Paris Fashion Week.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau is excited to be back as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. Speaking Friday afternoon after completing a "rough round" of golf, the 67-year-old Boudreau said "we have some unfinished business in Vancouver and I want to complete the task." Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5, after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismi

  • Scottie Barnes' most impressive performance in rookie season

    It's hard to pick just one game from Scottie Barnes' rookie of the year campaign, but these ones certainly showed us the growth and potential of the 20-year-old. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Lone Lightning fan in Leafs crowd removes jersey right after Tampa wins Game 6

    Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.