Two people hospitalized following crash in Moncton

A collision between two vehicles happened early Friday morning at the intersection of Wheeler Boulevard and Botsford Street. (Shane Magee/CBC file - image credit)

A crash between two vehicles in Moncton Friday morning has sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Codiac RCMP received a call about the collision at the intersection of Wheeler Boulevard and Botsford Street around 1:19 a.m. Friday.

Two people in one of the vehicles were hospitalized. RCMP did not have an update on their condition as of 9 a.m. Friday.

An RCMP spokesperson said a collision expert was on the scene. While the collision is still under investigation, it doesn't appear drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Wheeler Boulevard, both westbound and eastbound, between Universite Avenue and Botsford Street, was closed to traffic for several hours.