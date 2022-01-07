Two people found shot to death in the front yard of a Miami-Dade home, reports say

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to multiple media reports.

On Friday, two men were found dead with gunshot wounds in the front yard of the home, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. The home is in the area of Southwest 234rd Street and 207th Avenue.

Video taken by several TV news stations shows police tape blocking off the area around the home.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.