Two people, dog dead after fire in Kansas City, Kansas mobile home Tuesday afternoon

A man and a woman were found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday afternoon in the Rivers Bend Park of Kansas City, Kansas.

Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the 6000 block of Kansas Avenue to investigate the report, said Assistant Chief and department spokesman Scott Schaunaman. Firefighters were advised as they were responding that two people were trapped inside.

Firefighters forced entry to the home, which showed heavy smoke and fire upon arrival, and removed two people from within. Both were dead when they were brought out of the home.

During the sweep of the home, a dead dog was also discovered, Schaunaman said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday. Autopsies had yet to be completed.