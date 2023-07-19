Two people dead in shooting at Auckland construction site

Police officers stand guard near the location of a reported shooting in Auckland

Two people are dead and multiple others are injured following a shooting at a construction site in Auckland on Thursday.

“The male offender is also deceased,” the police said in a statement, adding that the incident was not a national security risk.

The shooting in one of the busy streets in the city centre came just hours ahead of the opening match of the ninth Women’s soccer World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland.

The street in downtown Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, has been cordoned off local media reported on Thursday, with police saying they were responding to “a serious incident” and urging people to avoid the area.

A heavy police presence remains in the area - Reuters

A large police presence remained in the area and multiple emergency services have responded, police said.

“This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work. Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city centre,” Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in a tweet.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

