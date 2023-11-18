Two people airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after dog attack in North Wales

Pwllheli Wales where two people have been taken to hospital following a suspected dog attack (Google Maps)

Two people have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a dog attack in the Pwllheli area of North Wales.

Officers attended an address in the Rhoshirwaun area just before 11.30am on Friday. Two other people suffered minor injuries, North Wales Police said.

The dog involved has been destroyed. The animal has not yet been examined by a vet so the breed is unknown.

Another 37 dogs and a number of cats have been seized from the address.

Chief Superintendent Sian Beck said: “We understand this was a concerning incident in the local area and wish to reassure the community that there is no further risk to the wider public.

“We have launched a joint investigation with the RSPCA and are appealing for anyone who may have information about the dogs located at the property to contact us.

We would like to thank members of the local community for their patience and support whilst we were in attendance at this incident.”

Anyone with information that may help in our investigations should contact us via our live webchat online, or by calling 101, quoting reference A182569.