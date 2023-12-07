Two Past Contestants Return to “The Masked Singer” for Rock Night as 2 New Stars Unmask

Husky, Sea Queen and Tiki competed for just one spot in the show's finale on Wednesday's rock-themed episode

Michael Becker / FOX 'The Masked Singer' season 10's Husky, Sea Queen and Tiki

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer contestants could’ve rocked and rolled all night during Wednesday’s Group B finals.

Tiki, Husky and Sea Queen competed on Rock Night for one spot in the finale, and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke had the difficult task of helping decide who would stay and who would go.

Tiki began the night by calling rock music “my jam” in his clue package that also showed a cowboy hat, a KISS poster and an alien.

“At 8 years old, I hit the road, singing at churches all over,” Tiki said. “Who’da thunk I’d be touring the rest of my life?

Tiki jammed out to “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” by KISS. Afterwards, Kelly Osbourne — season 2’s Ladybug — brought out an additional clue for Tiki: Japan.

Michael Becker / FOX 'The Masked Singer' season 10's Tiki

“I had the greatest time in Japan,” Tiki said. “I actually ran into Nicole Scherzinger.”

The judges thought Tiki could be Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach, Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell or Adam Lambert.

Husky barked his way to the stage next.

In his clue package, which featured a clock with a heart over the “1,” Husky talked about the “loss of my biggest fans, my parents.”

“When they both passed away within a year of each other, I completely lost my way,” Husky continued. “I did anything I could to numb the pain. My heart was twisted.”

Michael Becker / FOX Husky performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 10.

Husky admitted that “learning to cope in a healthier way took all the grace I had.”

The dog tackled “Always” by Bon Jovi.

Husky explained that his extra clue — “wild” — pertained to host Nick Cannon. “Well Nick, this one’s for you, sharing the stage with you again is wild,” Husky said.

The panel suggested Husky might be DJ D-Wrek, Ginuwine or Brian McKnight.

Sea Queen closed out the solo performances by gushing about working with Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry in their clue package. Sea Queen said Denzel, 68, offered the advice to “just learn your lines and be yourself."

The package showed a barber’s pole, too, making the judges think Sea Queen could’ve been in the Barbershop movies.

Michael Becker / FOX Sea Queen performing on season 10 of 'The Masked Singer.'

Sea Queen put their unique spin on “To Be with You” by Mr. Big.

Robin, 46, said Sea Queen had an “original, individual sound.”

Kelly, 39, brought out an extra clue for Sea Queen, the word “co-star.”

“I was lucky enough to share the screen with Ken,” Sea Queen said.

Viola Davis, Macy Gray, Queen Latifah and Niecy Nash arose as options for Sea Queen.

Then the audience voted for their favorite performance of the night. The undercover celebrity who received the fewest votes would be eliminated and the other two would face off in the Battle Royale.

Nick, 43, revealed that Husky would be the first competitor eliminated on Wednesday and had to unmask. “Pony” rapper Ginuwine, 53, popped out from under the fluffy white mask.

Michael Becker / FOX; Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Ginuwine as Husky

“I didn’t think you would ever do this!” Nick remarked.

Before Sea Queen and Tiki began the Battle Royale, Bret Michaels (season 3’s Banana!) took the stage to belt his band Poison’s rock track “Nothin’ But a Good Time.” Sea Queen and Tiki proceeded to each cover the 1988 hit.

“I may be out of the job in my very own band!” Bret, 60, said after hearing Sea Queen and Tiki’s performances.

The panel ultimately decided to put Sea Queen through to the finale and send home Tiki. When Tiki unmasked, Bach, 55, appeared.

Michael Becker / FOX; Rich Fury/Getty Sebastian Bach as Tiki

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

