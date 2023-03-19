Two parks projects shifted to 2024

Local Journalism Initiative
·3 min read

Gabriola’s director has made adjustments to Area B’s 2023 parks plan to reduce “budget pressures.”

The Regional District of Nanaimo board of directors passed motions at its March 7 board meeting that included a total of $23,780 in reductions to Electoral Area B’s parks financial plan and added $2,500 to external contributions.

Vanessa Craig’s motions included removing two parks projects for 2023, the Malaspina trail and fencing project and the Blue Heron accessible path project, which were added to the 2024 budget instead.

“It’s a small project that I could see delaying for a year, plus we’re doing [the Area B recreation and parks master plan] so I think these types of discussions can be had during that,” Craig said of the Malaspina project. How to approach accessibility for Blue Heron path is still not finalized, Craig added, and is a project that could also be addressed during the master plan process.

Craig’s third reduction will drop the contribution to reserve from $4,280 to zero for 2023. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the Electoral Area B Community Parks reserve fund had a balance of $103,003.

The director also added $2,500 to the parks budget, which will be given to Gabriola Land and Trails Trust, increasing the amount provided to the organization to $7,500 “in 2023 and going forward.” Craig said GaLTT requested the increase “in recognition for all of the volunteer work.”

In relation to regional parks, the board also passed a motion that staff explore grant funding in collaboration with the Nature Trust of BC for the Coats Marsh weir replacement project and deliver a report to the board.

The RDN “may be eligible for grant funding either from the province or federally, and to explore that grant funding would be an important opportunity for the RDN given the close to million we’re looking at for this project,” Electoral Area G Director Lehann Wallace, who introduced the motion, said.

According to the RDN, the project is estimated to cost from $380,000 to $1,080,000 for various scenarios related to weir height and removal of existing infrastructure. In 2022, $60,845 was spent on consulting fees to complete a study on optimal weir elevation. For 2023, the proposed budget for the Coats Marsh weir replacement is $950,416, the majority of which would be sourced from reserves.

The revised financial plan from Feb. 28 proposes a regional parks capital budget that collects $1,620,327 from taxation of homeowners across the regional district under a 50-50 population-converted assessment model. Of that amount, $1,365,346 would be for contributions to reserves to assist with the $21.6 million for parkland acquisitions and capital projects listed in the five-year financial plan, which includes continuation projects such as the Descanso Bay building replacement.

Removing projects funded by reserves will not impact the tax requisition, a staff report notes; “reducing contributions to reserve fund will impact the ability to complete future year capital projects and parkland acquisitions.”

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder

Latest Stories

  • Brace for a 'crash landing' as the US economy barrels toward recession, top economist David Rosenberg warns

    The Philly Fed's monthly manufacturing survey - a proven recession indicator - is sounding the alarm on a severe downturn, Rosenberg said.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene adds defunding ongoing DOJ Trump investigations to list of hard-right demands to avoid fiscal crisis

    Conservatives already had a long list of steep demands in exchange for funding the government. Interfering in an ongoing investigation is a new one.

  • 8 million Chinese youths sat for a test in the style of an 'imperial examination' — all for a job that pays about $7,000 a year

    With unemployment raging and only 200,000 positions available, people are fighting for the one-in-40 chance to work for the Chinese government.

  • Britain will be forced to learn the hard lessons of the 1970s all over again

    Another $300 billion (£247bn) from the Federal Reserve. Fifty billion francs from the Swiss National Bank. And, in case anyone forgot, it is only a few months since the Bank of England stepped into the market and started buying gilts again as sterling and bond prices tumbled during the liability-driven investments (LDIs) crisis. After a tumultuous week on the financial markets, the system has been saved from collapse, and people can still get their money out from the bank if they want to. Yet we

  • Fed to stay the course with 0.25% rate hike: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on March 22 despite recent banking sector turmoil, according to a strong majority of economists polled by Reuters who were divided on the risks to their terminal rate view. Market pricing for the upcoming meeting has been on a roller-coaster ride, switching from expecting a 50 basis point move after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony last week to a pause at one point following the failure of some regional banks. U.S. two-year Treasury yields, which typically reflect near-term interest rate expectations, fell more than 80 basis points this week after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Fed rules: Just be careful about breaking the banks

    Did the central bank go too far in its crusade to fight inflation?

  • Unpaid oil and gas taxes not an issue for all municipalities

    While an uptick is being noted in the oil industry in Alberta, some companies still aren’t paying their oil and gas property taxes. A report released March 8, by the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) showed an overall unpaid oil and gas property tax burden worth $268.5 million for municipalities across Alberta, or a 231.5 per cent increase from the amount owed to members in 2019, but not all municipalities are having issues with oil and gas companies. Sheila Kitz, Chief Administrative Office

  • Inflation is easing but Ottawa faces pressure to help those who have fallen behind

    OTTAWA — Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget. Statistics Canada is set to release its February consumer price index report on Tuesday, giving its most up-to-date reading on inflation ahead of the federal government's budget on March 28. Desjardins and RBC are both forecasting the inflation rate fell to 5.4 per cent last mo

  • Mecklenburg County commissioners naming building after Ella Scarborough

    The new Northeast Community Resource Center will be named for the late commissioner, who died in May 2022.

  • Germany, Japan seek cooperation on economic security amid supply chain strains

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Germany and Japan agreed to cooperate closely on economic security on Saturday during their first ever high-ministerial government consultations, held amid tensions over global supply chains and economic disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, accompanied to Japan by six ministers, is looking at ways to reduce German dependence on Chinese raw materials. "The Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the COVID-19 pandemic have made us painfully aware of the difficulties that can arise when there is too much economic dependency in critical areas," Scholz said at a news conference following the talks.

  • Spanish company drops LNG terminal in New Brunswick citing high costs to ship gas

    FREDERICTON — The Spanish company behind a proposal to export liquefied natural gas to Europe through a terminal in Saint John, N.B., has announced it will not go ahead with the project because the costs are too high. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday he was disappointed by Repsol's decision to drop the project but not completely surprised because he was aware of issues surrounding costs. "I was anticipating something that would be probably unattractive economically, but obviously d

  • Sri Lanka’s Energy Crisis Is Weighing On its Economy

    Sri Lanka's energy crisis has forced the country to introduce a National Fuel Pass to ration fuel while they await an IMF bailout to address their financial crisis.

  • Tory backbenchers dismayed as leaders fail to commit to lower taxes

    “The wets have won”: That was the damning verdict of one Tory MP after Jeremy Hunt unveiled his Budget last week. Despite the best efforts of backbenchers, business chiefs and leading economists to persuade the Chancellor to change course, his Budget confirmed what they had all been dreading: that Britain's tax burden is now on course to hit a new post-war record.

  • Japan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed

    Japan and Germany agreed on Saturday to coordinate closely on financial jitters stemming from problems among Western banks while carefully monitoring global markets and economy, a Japanese finance ministry official told Reuters. The agreement came in a 45-minute meeting between Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, visiting Tokyo for bilateral government consultations. Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and Credit Suisse was forced to tap $54 billion in central bank funding, raising questions about other weaknesses in the financial system.

  • China cuts banks' reserve ratio for first time in 2023 to aid recovery

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year to help keep liquidity ample and support a nascent economic recovery. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks, except those that have implemented a 5% reserve ratio, by 25 basis points from March 27. "At present, risks in the overseas banking sector are increasing and global liquidity is under pressure, and the external environment is becoming increasingly complex," said Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank.

  • Goldman Sachs just told us the banking crisis makes it more pessimistic about the economy - and other recession signals are blaring too

    Insider's Phil Rosen explains Goldman's view in the wake of the SVB and Credit Suisse turmoil, as well as warnings from the commodity market.

  • Lib Dems call on Hunt to scrap tax cuts for banks to give carers a rise

    Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney will say ministers can cover the costs of recruiting 150,000 carers if they reverse giveaways for banks.

  • Labour steps up attack on Hunt’s pensions tax break

    Shadow Treasury chief secretary Pat McFadden said the vast majority of people ‘will never get near a pension pot of more than £1 million’.

  • Letters: Governor’s education budget falls short; What’s behind GOP slogans

    “Why aren’t we celebrating? Shapiro’s budget does little more than keep up with inflation,” a State College resident writes.

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Jan-Feb land sales fall, adds pressure on local governments

    China's government land sales revenue slumped further in the first two months of the year, suggesting property developers remain cautious even after authorities stepped up support to help them weather a severe financing crunch. Revenues from land sales totalled 562.7 billion yuan ($81.82 billion) in the first two months of the year, according to finance ministry data on Friday, falling 29% from the same period a year earlier. Income from land sales is a major source of revenue for the China's local governments, which play a key role in funding infrastructure projects, one of the biggest growth drivers for the economy.