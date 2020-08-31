Two pandemics, same story: The potentially dangerous overuse of antibiotics and 'the road to medical hell'

Calvin Kunin, an emeritus professor of medicine at Ohio State University and a former president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America

Back in 1957, Calvin Kunin was a young doctor on the front lines of the devastating flu pandemic sweeping the nation.

Today, Kunin is a 91-year-old infectious disease expert who warns that doctors battling COVID-19 are making the same mistake that physicians made in the 1950s: over-prescribing antibiotics, which can lead to drug-resistant bacteria and expose patients to dangerous side effects.

In the fight against COVID-19, the antibiotic of choice has been azithromycin, used to treat a variety of infections, such as strep throat, ear infections and even flesh-eating disease — all of which can become resistant to the drug if overused.

“Azithromycin is a very, very valuable drug,” said Kunin, an emeritus professor of medicine at Ohio State University and a former president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “The excessive use of azithromycin is going to lead to widespread azithromycin resistance.

“You remove azithromycin, and what do you have left?” he said. “I call this the road to medical hell.”

Still, President Donald Trump in April endorsed azithromycin as a medication that “can clean out the lungs,” especially when used with another of his favorite drugs, the anti-malaria hydroxychloroquine. After Trump made his announcement, use of azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine — dubbed “the corona cocktail” — spiked.

Prescriptions of the drug combination increased dramatically — up 539% in one week alone — from mid-March to mid-April, according to IPM.ai, a Cambridge, Massachusetts subsidiary of Swoop, which provides health care data and analytics.

About the same time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s adverse events reporting system saw an upswing in cases involving azithromycin, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel analysis of the database.

For the first six months of 2020, the FDA recorded 415 serious adverse events, including 30 deaths, for azithromycin compared with 140 serious cases and seven deaths for the same period in 2019.

Earlier this month, a Journal Sentinel analysis found a 155% increase in reports of serious adverse events linked to hydroxychloroquine during the first six months of 2020. Reports of deaths nearly quadrupled.

Studies have shown no benefit from the combination of azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 and have raised concerns about the potential for serious side effects.

Giving the combination to COVID-19 patients with heart problems can be especially dangerous, doctors say, because both drugs can increase the odds of developing a life-threatening arrhythmia.

The number of adverse events reported to the FDA likely represents a substantial undercount. For decades, the agency’s reporting system has been criticized for the underreporting of adverse events. Only drug companies must report events; hospitals and doctors are encouraged but not required to report.

It was a rash of serious side effects and deaths caused by a popular antibiotic in the 1950s that finally led to the first efforts to create a drug safety system designed to better capture adverse events.

The drug, chloramphenicol, likely was responsible for more than 1,000 deaths in the 1950s and 1960s, many of them children, said Thomas Maeder, author of the 1994 book “Adverse Reactions” about the antibiotic.

Maeder said he is “not confident at all” that the FDA’s system today is capable of capturing all of the adverse events linked to drugs such as azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine that have been repurposed to treat COVID-19.

FDA spokesman Jeremy Kahn said the agency continues to monitor drug safety data, including adverse event reports, involving drugs that have been used to treat COVID-19 for which there is “heightened daily surveillance.”

Azithromycin, introduced to the U.S. market in 1992, has been linked to side effects involving the heart as early as 2012.

A study that year in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at 348,000 Medicaid patients who received a five-day course of the drug, typically for infections of the ear, nose and throat or for bronchitis, and compared them to patients on no antibiotics or different ones. Those who took azithromycin were 2.9 times more likely to die of a cardiovascular cause than those not on an antibiotic. The risk also was substantially higher than in those who got other antibiotics.

Story continues