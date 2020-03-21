Two Ottawa Senators players positive for COVID-19, more tests pending

The Ottawa Senators announced that a second player has tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday. The team’s first case, and first confirmed in the NHL, was announced on March 17 and both players remain unnamed.

The Senators shared that the player was a part of the most recent trip to San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles, in which 52 members of the organization travelled.

Since travelling, 44 members of the trip have shown no symptoms. Eight people have been tested, providing two positive test results. The Senators are still awaiting results from tests that took place earlier this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All members of the trip have been instructed to self-quarantine since Friday, March 13th.

A second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Steven Kingsman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

[Related: How NHL clubs are paying their part-time workers during shutdown]

Currently, the NHL has two positive cases, both within the Senators organization. The NBA has over a dozen confirmed cases between 7 teams. There seems to be a connection between NBA and NHL teams sharing visiting team locker-rooms after positive test results continue to surface.

The Ottawa Senators played at the SAP Center in San Jose on March 7, one of three games hosted after local officials recommended against holding large events. A part-time employee of the arena tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12.

The Senators also played at Anaheim’s Honda Center on March 10, and Los Angeles’ Staples Centre on March 11.

The Philadelphia 76ers (three positive cases) played at the Staples Centre on March 3rd.

The Lakers (two positive cases) played at the Staples Centre on March 8th.

The Brooklyn Nets (four positive cases) played at the Staples Centre on March 10.

The NBA suspended operations on March 11 immediately after confirmation of the first COVID-19 case with Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert. The NHL followed suit the next day, along with most sporting leagues worldwide shortly after.

Story continues

[Related: NHL taking steps to control 'inevitable' spread of COVID-19]

“The virus’s impact on our community was inevitable to a certain extent,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told LeBrun after the first case was confirmed. “It was really just a matter of time until we were going to have our first player test positive.”

The NHL has not spoken officially on how it may approach the rest of the 2019-20 season, but the proposed solution discussed most often seems to be a 20 or 24-team tournament that will begin with a play-in round to establish seeding for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

More from Yahoo Sports

Updates and Cancellations: How coronavirus is impacting hockey

Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic

Grading the Maple Leafs on their abbreviated seasons

Celtics guard Marcus Smart urges people to take coronavirus seriously after diagnosis

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports