Two opposing views on ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

4 min read
Brandon Brown

Regarding “NASCAR nixes ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sponsor and paint scheme,” (Jan. 6):

The controversy involving NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was self-inflicted. His statements have shown his true character and where his heart is. Brown has to know the subtlety and nuances of all of the buzzwords that crowd uses. The mere fact that he didn’t forcefully condemn the way the “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase was used (and continues to be used) indicates that he lends a sympathetic ear to them. He did nothing to reject that phrase.

Tom Stagg, Charlotte

Trump memes

Regarding “The danger behind ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ meme,” (Jan. 7 Opinion):

For four years, I saw “ByeDon” bumper stickers, as well as memes and paraphernalia making fun of Donald Trump’s orange hair, and “F--- Trump” propaganda. Hop on Amazon and search for “F--- Trump” and you’ll see pages of items. However, when the tides are turned, and some Americans are expressing their dislike for Joe Biden it is deemed unacceptable. Hypocrisy lives in the glass house.

Traci Cockerham, Charlotte

Gerrymandering

The Republican delegations in the N.C. House and Senate, as well as in the U.S. House and Senate, have been predominately white for years, including the Republican majorities that unilaterally adopted the gerrymandered districts in 2021.

The Republican Party in North Carolina is a white-identity political organization whose last attempt at a voter ID law was ruled as racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. In 2016, a federal appeals court said Republicans had written the law to intentionally “target African-Americans with almost surgical precision.”

Pro-Republican gerrymandering is not merely partisan, it is by definition racial gerrymandering and should be struck down on that basis as unconstitutional.

Bob Simmons, Huntersville

Biden and tariffs

President Biden and former President Trump might not agree on much, but they agree on raising consumers’ prices.

Biden has continued Trump-era tariffs and protectionist trade policies. By restricting imports, American consumers are paying more for items like appliances.

Tariffs are not an efficient economic policy to protect American jobs. For example, Trump’s steel tariffs cost U.S. consumers $900,000 for every job saved.

Tariffs also raise the price of items imported that are used as inputs in domestic production, likely offsetting any domestic job gains. Businesses protected by tariffs are getting rich while consumers pay more.

Gabriel Russ, Lincolnton

Climate fixes

I am dismayed that simple things developers could do to reduce harm to the environment aren’t being done. Using light colored roofs instead of the standard charcoal is one. LEED-certified roofs are not that much more costly. Surely Charlotte developers understand this. Something so simple should be standard practice. We know big trees are the most effective removers of carbon. Developers could leave tree islands within projects for both aesthetic and environmental reasons.

Joan E. Gardner, Sherrills Ford

Student loan debt

Canceling student loan debt would be a terrible idea. What would this say to every person in the country? What about all those people who saved money for years and paid off their loans? Should they demand the government pay them back? Community colleges are very inexpensive and a good way to figure out what you want to do in life. It is past time to teach personal responsibility.

Dick Meyer, Charlotte

Wishful thinking

Cynthia Allen’s “What I found while traveling for Christmas,” (Dec. 28 Opinion) was appalling. Having no medical or epidemiological qualifications, she concluded that traveling was safe because her nuclear and extended families were at “low risk” for COVID and her Fort Worth community was where “COVID presents a rare inconvenience, but nothing to be feared.”

She said this despite that new COVID cases in Tarrant County are up 20% and the death rate in Fort Worth ranks third highest in Texas.

Her scornful comments about people who are “triple vaccinated and want to double mask at the grocery store” misses the point of community efforts to contain this virus. Even the asymptomatic can spread this deadly virus to others with compromised immune systems, comorbidities, or medical conditions which preclude vaccination. And every person who contracts COVID becomes a living vessel for it to once again mutate.

Allen wants everything to be normal. We all do. Simply being “over it” is dangerously wishful thinking, not a solution.

Kathleen Rackley, Charlotte

Gun violence

When is enough enough? A California child in a dressing room is killed by a stray police bullet because someone brought a gun into a store. Children are bringing loaded guns to school. Every day someone is shot — and it happens everywhere. We are becoming inured to the violence around us. Where are our legislators? Our parents? Where is the NRA on responsible gun laws? I despair for our country’s future.

Jane McLaughlin, Matthews

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Oilers place captain McDavid in COVID-19 protocol ahead of game with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO — The Oilers announced that captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Tyson Barrie have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol hours before Edmonton was scheduled to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests as the team awaited results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday's game. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Shoemaker: Getting to Beijing is the first Olympic competition

    When Canada's team of more than 200 athletes are aboard their chartered flights to Beijing, it will feel like the first major Olympic hurdle has been cleared, says David Shoemaker. The Beijing Games open in exactly one month, but the competition has already started. The challenge: getting the country's top athletes to China without testing positive for COVID-19, an ominous and invisible threat that few could have seen coming just a few weeks ago. "I think we all will feel like the first discipli

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Memphis' Jenkins enters protocols, 14th NBA coach to do so

    Memphis assistant Brad Jones walked into what he thought was the Grizzlies’ locker room in Brooklyn a few days ago, then wondered if he was in the right place. There was only one other person in the room — and Jones had no idea who the person was. “Am I in Brooklyn’s locker room?” Jones asked. Turns out, he was in the right place. The other person in the room was a 7-foot-1 rookie named Jon Teske, who had just been signed to a 10-day contract as the Grizzlies tried to fill roster holes created b