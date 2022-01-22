One NYPD officer fatally shot and another wounded in Harlem

NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after shooting (AP)

One New York City Police Department officer was fatally shot and another was “fighting for his life” after they were attacked while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem on Friday.

The office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials have confirmed the shootings, but not the conditions of the officers.

A suspect was also shot, though their condition was not immediately clear.

Manhattan Borough president Mark Levine took to Twitter on Friday night to confirm that one of the officers had died, while the other was critically wounded.

“There is significant misinformation about the Harlem shooting. I am here at the hospital with (Eric Adams). One officer has died, the second is still fighting for his life. Please pray for him,” he tweeted.

Initial reports had stated that both officers had been killed in the incident.

The NYPD officers are third and fourth to be shot in the line of duty this week.

Mayor Adams is meeting with police officials at Harlem Hospital, where he is expected to hold a briefing later tonight, according to his office.

“My heart is with Harlem, the officers and their families, and [NYPD] after tonight’s tragic shooting,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Twitter. “My team is ready to support [Mayor Adams] in any way necessary.”

NYPD urged people to stay away from the area following the shooting on West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd and Malcolm X Blvd.

The shootings on 21 January come one day after a detective suffered what officials called a potential “career-ending injury” after he was shot in the leg. On Tuesday, an officer was shot in the leg during an incident in The Bronx.

A total of five NYPD officers have been shot within the first few weeks of 2022.

In his address to the US Conference of Mayors this week, Mayor Adams – who was inaugurated on 1 January – focused his attention on the realities of crime and public safety concerns, on the heels of a random attack on a Times Square subway platform that gripped the nation’s attention.

The last NYPD officer fatally shot in the line of duty, Brian Mulkeen, was hit by friendly fire while struggling with an armed man after chasing and shooting at him in the Bronx in September 2019.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...