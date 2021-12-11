Two Nicholasville men die in a private plane crash in Lincoln County

Two Nicholasville men died Friday in a private plane crash in the Crab Orchard community of Lincoln County.

A fixed wing, single engine airplane crashed in a dense wooded area off of Begley Road and was spotted just after 5 p.m., Kentucky State Police officials said. Two men sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.

The two men were identified as Ronald Eldridge, 61, and Lowell Strong, 63, both of Nicholasville. The State Medical Examiner’s Officer in Frankfort will perform autopsies.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The NTSB posted on social media that “the NTSB is investigating the crash Friday of a Beech V35 airplane in Crab Orchard, Kentucky.“