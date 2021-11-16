Two new stars: Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. active, will make Rams debuts

The 2021 Los Angeles Rams don't lack for star power.

Los Angeles continued its aggressive pursuit of a Super Bowl, trading for pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos and signing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns. Both are active and will make their Rams debuts on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Miller had been out with an ankle injury and Beckham signed only a few days ago. But Miller is presumably healthy enough to play and the Rams needed Beckham in the lineup after Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice last Friday.

For Miller, it will be his first game for any team other than the Broncos, the team that drafted him second overall in 2011. Beckham is trying to recapture the excellence he had with the New York Giants after a ballyhooed trade to the Browns didn't work out how anyone expected.

The Rams are always interesting. They'll be a little more interesting Monday night with a couple of new but familiar faces in the lineup.