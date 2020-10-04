Two Navy Personnel Die in Glider Crash in Kochi

Two Indian Navy personnel were killed after a training glider of Southern Naval Command crashed during a routine training exercise on Sunday, 4 October. The glider reportedly crashed along the walkway near Thoppumpady BOT Bridge while returning to air base INS Garuda.

The Navy is yet to officially release the details of the personnel who lost their lives in the tragedy. According to sources, one officer and a sailor lost their lives.

The power-hand glider was on a regular training sortie. The two men suffered serious injures following the crash and were taken to INHS Sanjivani, where they lost their lives.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

