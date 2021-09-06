Two National Resistance Front Senior Leaders Killed in Panjshir: Report

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) on Sunday, 5 September, lost two of its commanders in fighting with the Taliban in the Panjshir province.

Fahim Dashty, who was spokesperson of the NRF, and General Abdul Wudod Zara, who was the nephew of the NRF leader Ahmad Massoud, were killed in clashes with the Taliban, according to an NRF statement.

"Regretfully, The National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today. Mr. Fahim Dashty, NRF spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were martyred. May their memory be eternal!," read the NRF statement.

According to a report by the Khaama Press, Dashti was a senior member of the Jamaat-e-Islami party and a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists. He had been posting regular updates about Panjshir on Twitter till late on Sunday.

The NRF has been leading the resistance charge against the Taliban from the north-eastern valley of Panjshir, which the insurgent group reportedly “completely captured” on Monday, 6 September.

Led by Ahmad Massoud, son of legendary Taliban opponent and fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, the group called for a ceasefire on Sunday and welcomed negations with the Taliban. The NRF statement for negotiations came after Dashti was killed.

In a statement released on Sunday, the NRF said that it was ready to “end the war to achieve lasting peace if the Taliban end their attacks and military operations in Panjshir and Andarab.”

""The people of Afghanistan are overwhelmingly Muslim. The struggles and sacrifices of the people of Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan, Kapisa, and other provinces and regions of Afghanistan over the past forty years have been to establish a true Islamic system. Therefore, there is no religious, human, or rational reason for the Taliban attack under the pretext of fighting to install the Islamic system in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan, Kapisa or other parts of Afghanistan."" - The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan

At least 600 Taliban fighters were reportedly killed in the fight against the NRF in Panjshir on 4 September. The valley was one of the few strongholds in Afghanistan that are not under the control of the Taliban.

. Read more on World by The Quint.In Pics: Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, and Others Dazzle at the Venice Film FestivalTwo National Resistance Front Senior Leaders Killed in Panjshir: Report . Read more on World by The Quint.