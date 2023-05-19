Two Myrtle Beach area convenience stores receive “B” inspection grades this week

SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control for The Sun News

SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control for The Sun News

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control performed 103 unannounced routine and follow-up inspections this week (May 8 - 12) in the Myrtle Beach area.

Two facilities had routine inspections and did not earn “A” grades, both of these facilities were convenience stores.

Stopping in just to get gas? Maybe you decide to pick up grab-and-go snacks and treats or maybe a sandwich or hot meal to go, these facilities are required to practice retail food safety practices.

“Restaurants, delis, school cafeterias, grocery stores, retail meat markets, bakeries, seafood markets and convenience stores and most instances where a member of the public can enter an establishment an order food.”

Both of these establishments had routine inspections and will have follow-up inspections within the next ten days as noted on reports provided to The Sun News.

R | Indicates a Routine Inspection - Unannounced and conducted on a frequency determined by the facility’s Risk Category on a frequency of one to four times a year.

Remember to take a look at the food letter grade decal when you visit your favorite restaurants. Make sure you see an “A” grade posted near the entrance of the facility. Within the next year SC Department of Health and Environmental Control will have QR codes on food decals at restaurant’s so you can scan and find out your favorite restaurant’s history.

This information provided by SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Here is the list for the week of May 08 - May 12, 2023

3500 North Ocean Grill, 3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Alligator Adventure Snack Bar, 4604 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 97

Anchor Cafe, 8205 Marina Pkwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 91

Aquinos Japanese Steakho, 4201 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, R, 89

Auntie Anne’s, 1325 Celebrity Cir., 161-B, Myrtle Beach, R, 96

Beach Cafe, 7223 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Beach Cove Tradewinds Mobile, 4800 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, R, 97

Big Mama’s Country & Soul, 21101 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, F, 96

Bimini’s Oyster Bar & Seafood, 930 Lake Arrowhead Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Bojangles #867, 4207 Main St., Loris, F, 97

Burger King, 2330 U.S. 501 E., Conway, F, 100

Capt. John’s Seafood Grill, 13057 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 100

Casa Villa-Lriver, 1529 U.S. 17, Little River, R, 89

Central Park Concessions Ii, 140 Outrigger Rd., North Myrtle Beach, R, 99

Cha House North Myrtle Beach, 1516 U.S. 17 N., Unit 6, North Myrtle Beach, R, 96

Chili Frito, 4022 River Oaks Dr., Unita10, Myrtle Beach, F, 98

China Wok, 115 Willbrook Blvd., Ste. C, Pawleys Island, F, 100

Chive Blossom Cafe, 85 N. Causeway Rd., Pawleys Island, F, 99

Circle K Store #3059, 5600 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Circle K Store #853, 2995 10th Ave. N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, R, 96

Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Cook Out, 2470 U.S. 501 E., Conway, R, 94

Country Inn & Suites, 3516 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Daddio’s, 4480 Mineola Ave., Little River, F, 100

Daddio’s Ice Cream & Things, 206 7th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Dont Get It Twisted Restaurant, 9400 Shore Dr., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Drift A Coastal Eatery, 980 Ciprianna Dr., A-6, Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Driftwood Restaurant, 3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Dunkin Donuts, 8709 U.S. 17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach, F, 93

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 7102 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 99

Early Riser Diner, 4016 River Oaks Dr., Unit 17, Myrtle Beach, F, 96

Eggs Up Grill - Garden City, 2520 U.S. 17 S., Unit 1, Murrells Inlet, F, 99

El Cerro Mexican Bar & Grill, 101 Rivertown Blvd., Conway, F, 100

E-Z Eats Cafe, 912 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 96

Famous Wok, 10835 Kings Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Fat Tuesday, 1318 Celebrity Cir., #1, Myrtle Beach, R, 98

Fenway Grill, 206 Main St., North Myrtle Beach, F, 99

Firehouse Sub, 560 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Food Lion #706 Deli, 2234 S. Fraser St., Georgetown, F, 100

Fowler’s Grill, 4111 Broad St., Loris, R, 97

Georgetown Co Detention Center, 2394 Browns Ferry Rd., Georgetown, R, 97

Get Carried Away, 10126 Ocean Hwy., #5b, Pawleys Island, F, 96

Godfather’s Pizza, 608 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 99

Golden Kitchen, 820 Surfside Dr., Surfside Beach, F, 92

Goodfellas On 2nd, 1021 2nd Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Greg Norman’s Australian Grill, 4930 S. Kings Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Jack’s Grill & Deli, 212 Sea Mountain Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 88

Jersey Mikes Subs, 111 Pavilion Dr., Unit 8, Little River, F, 100

Jersey Mikes Subs, 7955 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Jersey Mike’s Subs (Sayebrook), 102 Loyola Dr., Unit B, Myrtle Beach, F, 97

Joe’s Crab Shack, 1219 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Kfc Of Surfside, 504 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, F, 98

King Kong Sushi Bar & Grill, 2144 Oakheart Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 88

Lakewood Trading Post, 5901 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 91

Landolfi’s Italian Pastry Shop, 9305 U.S. 17, Pawleys Island, F, 98

Landshark Bar & Grill Barefoot, 4846 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 97

Ledo Pizza, 220 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, F, 99

Lee’s Farmers Market, 4883 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, F, 100

Little Ceasars Express #24, 3200 U.S. 701 N., Loris, R, 94

Little River Deli, 2352 S.C. 9 E., Longs, F, 100

Local Eat Drink Celebrate, 10880 Ocean Hwy., #21, Pawleys Island, F, 100

Lowes Food #223 Deli, 111 Pavilian Dr., Suite 10, Little River, F, 99

Mack’s Sports Bar, 8130 S.C. 90, Longs, F, 91

Mcdonalds #2417, 2200 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Mcdonald’s #26519, 3730 Renee Dr., Myrtle Beach, F, 98

Midland Panthers, 3046 Nichols Hwy., Galivants Ferry, R, 90

Minute Man Food Mart, 4100 Pine Hollow Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 99

Mitsuwa Hibachi, 409 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Murrells Inlet Outpost, 3525 U.S. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet, R, 95

Myrtlewood Golf Course, 4801 U.S. 17, Myrtle Beach, R, 95

Myrtlewood Golf Turn House, 4801 U.S. 17, Myrtle Beach, R, 100

Mystic Sea Mini Mart, 2100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 99

Neal & Pam’s, 20 S. Ocean Blvd., Surfside Beach, F, 100

New York Butcher Shoppe, 6902-H N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Noodles & Company, 116 Loyola Dr., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Ny Pizza Kitchen Main St, 227 Main St., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Ocean View Cafe, 310 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Panthers Express, 3886 U.S. 701 N., Conway, R, 80

Pawleys Island General Store, 9674 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 100

Pawleys Raw Bar, 9448 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 100

Pilot House, 4490 Mineola Ave., Little River, F, 100

Plantation Pancake House, 1501 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Refuel 51, 6151 S.C. 707, Myrtle Beach, R, 86

River City Cafe, 4742 S. Kings Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, F, 99

Rivers Edge Market, 1925 S.C. 9 Bypass E., Loris, R, 98

Rockefellers Food And Spirits, 592 U.S. 701 N., Loris, R, 91

Scooby’s Ice Cream & Grill, 2007 S.Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Scotty’s Beach Bar, 111 Seaside Dr., Surfside Beach, F, 98

Shaka-Laka Bowls, 702 Sea Mtn. Hwy., Unit 4, North Myrtle Beach, R, 98

Sonic Drive-In #1048, 1927 S.C. 544, Conway, R, 96

Spring House Restaurant, 3841 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, F, 100

Sunhouse Petroleum #19, 135 U.S. 501 W., Galivants Ferry, F, 96

Sweet Peppers Ice Cream, 1611 17th Ave. N., Surfside Beach, F, 98

Sweetfrog Frozen Yogurt, 254 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 99

Tavern In The Forest, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 99

Team Cafe-Double Tree Resort, 3200 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

The Brentwood Restaurant & Win, 4269 Luck Ave., Little River, R, 94

Town Center @ Beach Cove, 4800 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, R, 96

Townz Bar And Grill, 819 N. Hazard St., Georgetown, R, 99

Waffle House #1505, 110 Seaborn Dr., Myrtle Beach, R, 96

Willbrook Plantation, 426 Tidewater Cir., Pawleys Island, F, 100

“Inspection Key”

A | 100 - 88 - The retail food establishment earned more than 87 points. Food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

B | 87 - 78 - The retail food establishment earned 78-87 points. Food safety practices need improvement.

C | 77 & Below - The retail establishment earned less than 78 points. Food safety practices need significant improvement.

