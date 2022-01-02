Two motorcycle riders killed in separate crashes on Midlands roads, SC cops say

Through the first two days of 2022, two motorcycle riders were killed in unrelated crashes on Midlands roads, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

One single-vehicle collision happened on New Year’s Day, and a separate single-vehicle wreck happened in Sunday’s early morning hours, Master Trooper David Jones said.

The first crash happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday in Clarendon County, according to Jones.

A 2020 Harley-Davidson was driving west on Cecil Road when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and flipped over, causing the rider to be ejected, Jones said. The rider died at the scene, about 4 miles from Santee Cooper Regional Airport, according to Jones.

The most recent wreck happened at about 12:50 a.m. in Sumter County, Jones said.

In that collision, a 2015 Harley-Davidson was heading north on McCrays Mill Road when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a curb and crashed into a utility pole, according to Jones. As in the previous wreck, Jones said the rider died at the scene — which is about 2 miles from Sumter High School.

Neither rider wore a helmet, Jones said.

The coroner’s offices in Sumter and Clarendon counties are expected to publicly identify the motorcycle riders after notifying their families.

No other injuries were reported in either wreck.

Information on what caused each motorcycle to veer off the road was not available, but both collisions continue to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

These are the first two motorcycle riders killed in crashes in the new year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Through Friday afternoon, 150 motorcycle riders were among the 1,092 people who had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, DPS data shows.

At least 27 people were killed in Sumter County crashes in 2021, and three involved a motorcycle, DPS reported. Over that same time frame, at least 11 people died in Clarendon County collisions, and two involved motorcycles, according to DPS.