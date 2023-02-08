Two more Wake County schools locked down as wave of social media threats continue

Two more Wake County schools were placed under a Code Red lockdown on Wednesday amid a string of threats directed against schools.

Brentwood Elementary School in Raleigh posted online at 11:16 a.m. that it was under a Code Red lockdown because ofa security concern. The school said that everyone is safe but that no one is allowed to enter or exit the school at this time.

Also on Wednesday, Southeast Raleigh High School went into a Code Red lockdown at 10:18 a.m. “to ensure a safe environment for students and staff.”

Southeast Raleigh’s lockdown came after the school said a student reported seeing a threat on social media. Another student reported seeing a student with a weapon.

The lockdown was lifted at 10:44 a.m. and the school said that “appropriate disciplinary action” will be taken.

Wednesday’s incidents come after at least six district schools were placed under lockdowns Friday due to threats. Students were dismissed early last week from two schools, including at Rolesville High School after a student brought a loaded gun to the campus.

“These lockdowns are very traumatic, and we have to take each one very seriously,” said school board vice chair Chris Heagarty.

School leaders have called for the community’s help to address the problems of school violence and students getting access to guns.