2 more shootings linked to Stockton, California, serial killings, authorities say

Police have linked two shootings that occurred in April 2021 in Stockton and Oakland, California, to a series of five similar slayings under investigation by local and federal investigators, Stockton Police reported Monday.

The first shooting, on April 10 at about 4:18 a.m., resulted in the death of a 40-year-old Hispanic man in Oakland, police said.

The second shooting occurred on April 16 in Stockton, police said. A 46-year-old Black woman was shot at about 3:20 a.m. and survived her injuries, according to police.

Investigators believe the two cases are part of a pattern of five shootings in which victims, some homeless, were assaulted while outside in isolated areas in the early morning hours, police said. The five shootings occurred from July 8 to Sept. 27.

SERIAL KILLINGS IN STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA: California police seek person responsible for five people dead in 'a series of killings'

The location of five homicides police are investigating as part of a similar pattern of fatal shootings.

A person of interest is being sought in connection with the cases, Police Chief Stanley McFadden announced Friday.

Investigators determined that the two new cases were connected to the five known cases using ballistics testing, which showed that the same type of weapon was used, according to Stockton Police spokesman Officer Joseph Silva.

Silva said he could not disclose the specific type of weapon used for the integrity of the investigation.

Police interviewed the survivor of the April 16 shooting last year, and plan to conduct additional interviews with her, according to Silva.

On Monday, Stockton Police also reported that the reward for information leading to an arrest in the investigation was increased from $85,000 to $125,000 after two donations were made from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the owner of a local construction business.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton serial killings: 2 additional shootings linked to slayings