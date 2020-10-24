More COVID-19 cases recorded at Regina schools, two outbreaks declared

More cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at two Regina schools, including one that is experiencing an outbreak.

Public health officials are investigating two cases of COVID-19 at the Regina Catholic School Division's Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School and one case within the public school division's Thom Collegiate.

Regina Public Schools closed two classrooms at Thom Collegiate for the day Friday as a result of the case in order to keep staff and students at the school safe.

Students and staff from those two classrooms are currently in self-isolation.

School administrators called all families with students in the affected classes. Anyone else identified as a close contact will hear from Saskatchewan Public Health.

"The school will be cleaned and disinfected, and we anticipate that all classes and school will resume at Thom Collegiate next week," explained the news release from Regina public.

A letter sent to families of students attending Martin LeBoldus High School said the risk of the infection to the general population because of the cases is low.

However, the school is now listed as an outbreak site on the government of Saskatchewan's website, with the outbreak declared on Friday. Anyone from the school who develops symptoms is asked to self-isolate and to call 811 to arrange for testing. Close contacts will be contacted by public health.

Martin LeBoldus isn't the only school in Regina that was recently placed under outbreak status.

An outbreak was also declared Friday at Regina public's Kitchener Community School, in the city's Washington Park neighbourhood.

As of Saturday morning, the province lists a total of five outbreaks at schools in Regina.

Potential exposures in Regina

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has also released an long list of potential exposures in Regina going back to Oct. 10.

Oct. 10:

Habano's Martini & Cocktail Club, 2288 Dewdney Ave., 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Oct. 15:

Stone's Throw Café, 1101C Kramer Blvd., 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Boston Pizza, 10-3795 Chuka Blvd., 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 16:

Pennington's, 2034 Prince of Wales Dr., 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Brewed Awakening, 3115 Woodhams Dr., 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Regina Transit, Route 10 and Route 4, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Home Depot North, 1030 Pasqua St. N., 3:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2223 Victoria Ave. E., 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 17:

Northland Confectionary Groceries, 479N Broad St., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness, 2223 Victoria Ave. E., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Subway, 2006 Park St., 4:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Oct. 18:

Home Depot, 1030 Pasqua St. N., 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Le Macaron, 2705 Quance St., 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Regina Transit, Route 4, 3 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Subway, 1101 Kramer Blvd., 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Regina Transit, Route 1, 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Northland Confectionary Groceries, 479N Broad St., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 19:

Mercedes-Benz Regina, 755 Broad St., 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness, 2223 Victoria Ave. E., Regina 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

One Saskatoon-area business was also included in Saturday's alert around potential COVID-19 exposure: