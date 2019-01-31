Two more gymnastics coaches suspended after complaints

OTTAWA — The wife and daughter of a suspended gymnastics coach also face suspension after an internal investigation by the sport's governing body in Canada.

Valerie Oudin and Sara Stafford of the Champions Gymnastics Club in Edmonton were given provisional suspensions by Gymnastics Canada on Monday after the organization received written formal complaints.

The Alberta Gymnastics Federation followed up with reciprocal temporary suspensions on Wednesday.

Michel Arsenault, Oudin's husband, was suspended in 2017 over allegations that he sexually abused at least three gymnasts in Quebec when they were minors in the 1980s and early '90s.

The suspensions are the latest blow against a sport facing some trouble in Canada.

Earlier in January, coach Elizabeth Brubaker was provisionally suspended after complaints about her conduct.

Her husband Dave Brubaker, the former director of the women's national gymnastics team, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation in an ongoing criminal trial.

The Canadian Press