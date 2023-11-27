Two more gone: Fort Worth taco restaurants will close near Dickies Arena, Stockyards

The two Taco Heads restaurants, originally a taco truck that Sarah Castillo built over 14 years into a dining and tequila-making empire, will close in January and March, she said Monday.

The original Taco Heads, 1812 Montgomery St. near Dickies Arena, will close March 1. A newer location at 2349 N. Main St. will close Jan. 1, she said.

Taco Heads started in 2010 when Castillo had a dream about a food truck serving specialty tacos.

The truck originally operated late at night behind bars in the West 7th area of Fort Worth, then parked in 2016 when Castillo converted a former Tex-Mex restaurant and resale store on Montgomery Street into a restaurant.

The Stockyards location opened in 2020.

The Taco Heads patio looks out onto Montgomery Street and the Fort Worth Cultural District.

Castillo and partners also operate Tinies, 113 S. Main St., a contemporary interior-Mexico restaurant, and Sidesaddle Saloon, 122 E. Exchange Ave.

This year, she and partners founded La Pulga Spirits, a 100%-agave tequila maker.

Chef Tim Love, owner of Stockyards restaurants Ático, Caterina’s, Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, the Love Shack, Paloma Suerte, Tannahill’s Tavern and the White Elephant Saloon, said he has offered the workers jobs.

Love said he has looked at both locations and others in Fort Worth but “there’s nothing to say right now.”