Two more deaths liked to outbreak of COVID-19 at Manitoba care home

WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials say two more deaths have been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 at a personal care home.

The two women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s, were residents at Bethesda Place personal care home in Steinbach, about 60 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Two other residents of the care home died last month from the illness.

Seven workers and two additional residents have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, says people need to remain vigilant, especially as Manitoba continues to see a spike in cases.

Twenty new cases were announced today, for a total of 1,264.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020

The Canadian Press