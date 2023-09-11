Two more 9/11 victims identified by DNA

The latest identifications are the first since September 2021, officials said - Gary Hershorn

Two more victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center have been identified, as the US marks the 22nd anniversary of the disaster.

The identities of the two - a man and a woman - were established through advanced DNA analysis and are being withheld at the request of their families, authorities said.

The latest identifications are the first since September 2021, officials said. Before that, the last identification was made in 2019.

To date, 1,649 victims have been identified of the 2,753 people who died when two hijacked civilian aircraft were flown into the World Trade Centre twin towers, in New York, the city’s mayor and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said.

“We hope these new identifications can bring some measure of comfort to the families of these victims, and the ongoing efforts by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner attest to the city’s unwavering commitment to reunite all the World Trade Center victims with their loved ones,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

But with 1,104 victims still unidentified, progress has been agonisingly slow.

A flower is placed by a name at the 9/11 Memorial at the Ground Zero site - Spencer Platt

The remains of those individuals yet to be identified are currently being stored at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site.

When the trade centre’s south tower, and then its north, collapsed in a deafening roar, raining down a deluge of fire, choking grey dust and twisted steel on the Manhattan streets below, the violence was so extreme that no identifiable trace has been found of hundreds of the missing.

The two latest identifications were made possible through the use of “next-generation sequencing technology – more sensitive and rapid than conventional DNA techniques”, the statement said. Remains of the man and woman had been found years ago.

The breakthrough came ahead of the latest commemoration of the 2001 disaster. The terror attacks saw 19 jihadists, most of them Saudi nationals, hijack four planes.

The terror attack on the World Trade Center claimed 2,977 lives - Reuters

In addition to the two that destroyed the World Trade Center, a third plane slammed into the Pentagon near Washington inflicting heavy damage, and a fourth crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after its passengers and crew fought with the attackers.

Story continues

In total, the terror attacks claimed 2,977 lives.

Dr Jason Graham, New York’s chief medical examiner, said officials were committed to fulfilling their “solemn pledge” to return the remains of all of the attack’s victims.

“Faced with the largest and most complex forensic investigation in the history of our country, we stand undaunted in our mission to use the latest advances in science to serve this promise,” Graham said.