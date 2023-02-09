Two Midlands teams to wrestle for state titles. A look at matchups, ticket info

Two Kershaw County schools will wrestle for state championships.

North Central and Lugoff-Elgin won their semifinal matches on Wednesday and will wrestle in Saturday’s championships at Dreher High School.

North Central defeated Cross, 45-34, to win the Class 2A Lower State championship. The Knights will face Liberty at 10 a.m. on Saturday. It’s North Central’s third championship appearance since 2019.

Lugoff-Elgin is headed to its first state championship since 2010 when it was in Class 3A.. The Demons defeated May River, 53-15 to win the Class 4A Lower State championship.

Lugoff-Elgin will face defending state championship Eastside at 4 p.m. Eastside is going for its eighth straight championship and 18th overall, which would tie Rock Hill for most in state history. L-E is going for its sixth championship.

Three other Midlands teams had their seasons end Wednesday.

Chapin lost to Fort Mill, 36-31, in the Class 5A Upper State championship while Summerville defeated River Bluff, 39-24, in 5A Lower State.

Gilbert lost to Aynor, 53-18, in the Class 3A Lower State championship.

SC Wrestling Championship Schedule

Saturday

At Dreher High School

Class 2A: Liberty vs. North Central, 10 a.m.

Class 3A: West-Oak vs. Aynor, 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Eastside vs. Lugoff-Elgin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A: Fort Mill vs. Summerville, 7 p.m.

Ticket information

All tickets are $12. Everyone must have a ticket unless they are a toddler or infant and can sit on someone’s lap. Tickets can be found at www.gofan.co beginning Feb. 9.