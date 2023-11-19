Two Midlands squads win SC competitive cheerleading championships

Two Midlands competitive cheerleading squads won state championships on Saturday.

Chapin added to its record-setting total by winning the Class 5A competitive cheer championship, while Gray Collegiate won its second straight Class 2A championship at Colonial Life Arena.

It was Chapin’s 17th state championship, more than double the next closest team Dutch Fork (7). The Eagles have won two of the last three championships.

Chapin finished with 336.5 points, finishing ahead of Lexington’s 325. Midlands teams made up five of the top six teams. River Bluff (324) was third, Blythewood (303.5) fourth and Dutch Fork (285) sixth. St. James was the lone non-Midlands team in top six with a fifth-place finish.

Gray Collegiate finished with 291 points to claim its second straight Class 2A championship. Chesnee (278.5) was second and Mid-Carolina (264.5) was third. Pelion (166.5) was ninth.

In Class 4A, Lucy Beckham won its first state championship by edging AC Flora 288-280. The Falcons came up just short in trying to win their third title in four years. Airport was 11th and Irmo 14th.

In Class 3A, Palmetto won the championship by one point over Belton-Honea Path. Palmetto finished with 271 points.

Gilbert was the highest-finishing Midlands team with 233 points. Lower Richland (226) was ninth.