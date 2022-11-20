Two Midlands programs capture SC high school competitive cheerleading championships

Lexington and Gray Collegiate captured competitive cheerleading championship on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.

Lexington won the Class 5A championship while the War Eagles won the Class 2A crown. It is the third straight year that at least two Midlands schools won competitive cheer titles.

It’s Lexington’s fourth state championship and second in three seasons. The Wildcats also won Class 4A titles in 2013 and 2015.

River Bluff finished second behind the Wildcats. It was the Gators’ best finish since being a runner-up in 2018.

It was the War Eagles’ first state championship. Gray Collegiate finished tied with Chesnee at 285.5 points but won the tiebreaker to secure the title.

Easley won the Class 4A championship after finishing as runner-up last year.

Belton Honea Path won the 3A championship for the first time in school history. Gilbert and Brookland-Cayce tied for fifth.

