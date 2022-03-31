Two Miami-Dade brush fires rage on opposite sides of Krome Avenue, burning 7,100 acres

Devoun Cetoute, Carli Teproff
·2 min read
Florida Forest Service

Continuing dry weather conditions have sparked another brush fire in west Miami-Dade County, burning nearly 6,500 acres of a conservation area, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials are monitoring it closely, but are focusing efforts on another fire near a more populated area that has now burned more than 600 acres since Tuesday.

The newest fire has been dubbed “L30”, which began sometime Wednesday night, Florida Forest Service Spokesperson David Rosenbaum said. As of Thursday afternoon, it is of no concern to residents, he said.

The blaze has covered 6,500 acres of an uninhabited conservation area covered in mostly sawgrass, about 4 miles west of Krome Avenue, just past the intersection of U.S. 1 and Okeechobee Road.

Rosenbaum said the fire is not being controlled as it is projected to “burn itself out.” The land is prone to fire activity, but he says it doesn’t take long for the grounds to be fertile and regrow vegetation.

“Weather seems to be the biggest factor that can change the entire factor of the fire,” Rosenbaum said.

Winds are blowing smoke from the blaze away from Krome Avenue. However, the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Forest Service will still be monitoring to make sure the smoke does not effect visibility in the area.

Three-day brush fire still grows near residential area

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and the Florida Forest Service are continuing to battle another brush fire that began Tuesday and has since consumed hundreds of acres.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Rosenbaum said this blaze — in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue — was 80% contained and had burned through 627 acres. The current projection is that when winds shift and rain begins Friday afternoon, the fire will be blown back into an area already burned and lose fuel to continue.

For now, two MDFR units are working the fire and assisting FFS.

“MDFR crews have been working at controlling the fire throughout the night, and conditions have improved, thanks to the effort of several MDFR units along with the Florida Forestry who, is at this time, is leading the effort to put the fire out,“ fire rescue said.

Officials are still advising residents with respiratory conditions to remain indoors due to smoky conditions.

