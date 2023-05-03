Two Metropolitan Police officers suspended over rape and kidnap allegations

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been suspended from duty after a woman alleged she was kidnapped and raped.

One of the officers, who is based in the North West Command Unit, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of kidnap, rape, and common assault.

He was released on bail until June on the rape allegation and will face no further action over the other two claims.

A second constable, in the same unit, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possession of class A drugs, while a third man, not a police officer, was held on suspicion of kidnap.

They were both released with no further action taken.

Metropolitan Police said the arrests relate to an incident in Kingston, southwest London, when the officers were off-duty on Sunday.

The force's professional standards department has been informed and the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.