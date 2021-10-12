Two men, woman charged with second-degree murder in Chatham, Ont.

TORONTO — Police say two men and a woman have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 31-year-old man in Chatham, Ont.

Investigators say Beau Veenstra of Howard Township suffered life-threatening injuries in a fight in an apartment on Sept. 21.

They say he was taken to hospital, where he died on Friday.

Police say they arrested and charged three suspects on Saturday.

Two of the suspects are due in court for bail hearings today, while the third is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The Canadian Press