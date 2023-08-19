Two men wearing ski masks rob Kwik Shop in Wichita at gunpoint, according to police

Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery of a Kwik Shop in Wichita early Saturday morning, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said.

Police were called at 4:40 a.m. to the Kwik Shop at 13th and Woodlawn. The two men, believed to be in their late teens to early 30s, were able to take about $200 from the registers and then fled toward 12th Street, Gupilan said in a news release.

“The clerk, while engaging with a customer, noticed two people wearing ski masks walk in and proceeded to the bathroom,” Gupilan said. “The clerk had a suspicious feeling and walked out of the store to call 911. The clerk was forced back inside the store to open the registers at gunpoint.”

The robbery then occurred.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.