Two men and a sailboat vanished into open ocean. 10 days later, a miracle arrived

Chris Kenning, USA TODAY
·8 min read
A crew from New York returns sailors Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso to dry land after their ordeal at sea aboard Atrevida II.
A crew from New York returns sailors Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso to dry land after their ordeal at sea aboard Atrevida II.

His voice was broken up by a bad connection. But on Dec. 3, Joe DiTomasso left a message with his daughter: The sailboat journey to the Florida Keys was going well.

Then the 76-year-old, a former auto mechanic from New Jersey, stopped responding.

For the next 10 frantic days, fears grew as the silence continued. The Coast Guard launched a massive search of 21,000 square miles of ocean for DiTomasso and his friend, Kevin Hyde, 65. 

The two men and a dog named Minnie had left New Jersey on Thanksgiving weekend on a 30-foot sailboat bound for Marathon, Florida, but hadn't been heard from since reaching the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

“We were mentally preparing for the worst,” Nina DiTomasso, 37, told USA TODAY.

That was until Tuesday, when a tanker ship spotted a sailboat, apparently adrift, more than 200 miles off the coast of Delaware. On deck, men waved their arms, and a flag. The tanker came alongside and plucked them to safety.

“We all just started screaming when we heard the news, crying and cheering, because it was just so unbelievable,” Nina DiTomasso said.

By Wednesday evening, they were back near the New Jersey shore again, motoring into New York Harbor, this time aboard a 600-foot ship.

When the tanker picked them up, Nina DiTomasso said, the men were 'just super drained." Exhausted, barely able to talk, the men had left much unknown about their journey and the fate of their boat. Only one thing was for sure: They were home.

Destined for warmer weather

DiTomasso’s family said the pair were boating friends and were seeking warmer weather for the winter.

Joe DiTomasso poses on a boat in a family photo. DiTomasso, 76, of Cape May, New Jersey, was one of two men that went missing during a sailboat trip to Florida and was rescued this week by a tanker amid a massive Coast Guard search.
Joe DiTomasso poses on a boat in a family photo. DiTomasso, 76, of Cape May, New Jersey, was one of two men that went missing during a sailboat trip to Florida and was rescued this week by a tanker amid a massive Coast Guard search.

DiTomasso was an experienced boater, his daughter said, who had long worked as an auto mechanic but would often steal away to go saltwater fishing. His experiences were primarily on power boats, she said.

“He was at the shore every second he got,” she said. “He just loved fishing.”

More recently, he lived on a boat in a Cape May marina for part of the year, where some nicknamed him “Joey Tomatoes,” said David Reistad, 38, DiTomasso’s son-in-law.

As the family gathered for Thanksgiving, DiTomasso was excited to join a friend he knew from the marina for a new journey.

They would take the friend's sailboat from Cape May and head south to Marathon, in the Florida Keys.  

DiTomasso had done the trip before, though not in a sailboat.

“My Dad actually did this once before, but with a different set of friends on their boat. And he had a great experience,” Nina DiTomasso said. “He was extremely excited.”

Hyde's family could not be immediately reached.

While DiTomasso's daughter was confident in her father's boating ability, she knew less about his route. The two were planning to go “go from port to port,” DiTomasso's daughter said, but she didn’t know if each leg would track outside the coast in open water, or along the Intracoastal Waterway, which runs inland down the Atlantic seaboard.

They left on Nov. 27. Nina DiTomasso knew he would have cell service, and would call to keep his family updated.

The vessel was a Catalina 30 sailboat, a popular coastal-cruising design from one of the largest sailboat manufacturers. A typical model would sport a single mast with a two-sail sloop rig, and a small diesel engine. Without major modifications, it would have tanks for enough fresh water to last two people a few days.

A photo provided by the US Coast Guard during the search for Atrevida II, a 30-foot sailboat that went missing while on a voyage to Florida.
A photo provided by the US Coast Guard during the search for Atrevida II, a 30-foot sailboat that went missing while on a voyage to Florida.

But unlike a typical white fiberglass boat, this hull was a brilliant navy blue. The name "Atrevida II" graced its transom. The word, in Spanish, has several meanings. One of them is "daring."

Into the open sea

Her father began by calling family or friends with regular updates.

Nina DiTomasso was at home outside Philadelphia while her dad was on his trip. She said the crew was last heard from after leaving Oregon Inlet, on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

That meant the crew had already left behind New Jersey and crossed the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

Ahead of them lay the coastal South and the blue waters of Florida. But before that was the Outer Banks, the stretch of barrier islands where waves and ocean currents roil up over shallow waters. Its shifting shoals long ago earned it the nickname "Graveyard of the Atlantic."

A friend of the men said he'd been talking to DiTomasso when his phone died. At first, no one panicked. He often forgot to charge his phone.

Another friend asked around the marina and found that Kevin’s phone was apparently dead, too.

“So my Mom looked at my Dad's credit card statement, and he didn't make any new purchases” since Dec. 3, she said. “That's when we really grew concerned.”

Days passed with no word, then more days. On Dec. 11, the Coast Guard was notified that the two sailors were overdue and subsequently launched a search that would stretch from Florida to New Jersey, the agency said.

Coast Guard cutters and aircraft participated in the search along with ships from the U.S. Navy and commercial and recreational vessels.

“They just worked tirelessly, day and night. They sent out planes to search, a helicopter and they put it on social media,” Nina DiTomasso said.

She said Coast Guard officials said that the boat had previously reported problems with a generator and had run aground but had then set sail once again.

But with no cell service, DiTomasso's family had no idea where to find Atrevida II. They had no idea how much food or water the men had on board.

Nina DiTomasso told one television news station, "My friends and everyone was saying, 'If anyone is going to survive this, it's ‘Joey Tomatoes.'"

Reistad said he worried from reading online that if the boat had become disabled, it could have been pushed by currents along the Outer Banks and ultimately pulled along by the Gulf Stream.

That ocean river is a powerful current of water that flows north along the Atlantic Coast. Somewhere offshore – perhaps a few miles off, perhaps as far as 75 miles – a boat would reach the edge of the stream.

“They probably ended up drifting into the Gulf Stream” and “couldn't do anything about it but just be pulled up north,” Reistad said. “The temperatures the other day up here in the north were 20-something degrees."

Once entering the Gulf Stream, a disabled boat would be sucked inexorably northward, and farther and farther offshore, bound for the icy waters of the north Atlantic.

Spotted from a ship

On Tuesday, more than two weeks after the men's journey began, nobody had heard from Atrevida II.

Then someone aboard the tanker Silver Muna, itself in the midst of an Atlantic crossing carrying fuel from Amsterdam, noticed a sight in the open ocean.

Aboard a small sailboat, two men waved their arms, and a flag. The hull of their boat was a brilliant navy blue.

Photos posted online by the Coast Guard reveal a bit about the state of Atrevida II. In them the boat has no mast, meaning its sailing rig had been toppled. Some of the cable lifelines that ring the edge of the deck for safety, and other deck hardware, all appear to be smashed.

Relatives said they later learned that the boat had no fuel and no power. Its radios and navigation equipment were inoperable after a storm near Hatteras blew them off course.

After drifting, the men spent two days without water, cutting lines to pull out the last drops, they said later.

A map provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the location the 30-foot sailboat Atrevida II was found.
A map provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the location the 30-foot sailboat Atrevida II was found.

"They’re in the middle of the ocean with no power, no anything," Reistad said. "It's just unbelievable.”

The men and a dog were brought aboard the tanker shortly after 4 p.m. An evaluation by the ship’s medical staff revealed no immediate concerns, the Coast Guard said.

“This is an excellent example of the maritime community’s combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea,” Daniel Schrader, a Coast Guard spokesman said in a statement.

Schrader also stressed the importance of sailors traveling with what’s commonly known as an “EPIRB” or Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon. It allows people on a boat to deliver their position to first responders in an emergency.

By Wednesday evening, the ship had arrived in New York to be reunited with family. Nina DiTamasso drove from her home in Pennsylvania to meet him.

A crew from New York returns sailors Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso to dry land after their ordeal at sea aboard Atrevida II.
A crew from New York returns sailors Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso to dry land after their ordeal at sea aboard Atrevida II.

DiTomasso said they experienced high winds and mountainous waves. He said the boat lost power, rigging and steering.

“I never saw wind so strong — roaring,” he told Coast Guard officials during a video showing the men being taken from the tanker to shore.

Hyde praised the crew of the Silver Muna for spotting them given "the size of his ship and the size of the ocean, compared to this toothpick I'm floating around in," according to ABC7.

During their ordeal, DiTomasso said that he wasn't sure he'd see his family again, explaining what helped him pull through: "My granddaughter. And the cross of Jesus. Every morning I'd wake up and kiss it and say the Our Father," he said.

Coast Guard photos posted on Facebook showed the men being welcomed in New York on Wednesday night, the dog in tow.

Nina DiTomasso said she planned to “just hug him” and then stay in New York with their father. The journey that started on Thanksgiving weekend had not gone as planned. Instead, she said, it ended with a "Christmas miracle."

Contributing: The Associated Press

Chris Kenning is a national reporter. Reach him on Twitter @chris_kenning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rescue of Atrevida II: Two New Jersey men adrift at sea, then found

Latest Stories

  • Florida father, son who ran ministry arrested over alleged $8 million PPP loan fraud

    Officials arrested two members of the Edwards family, which allegedly tried to use a fraudulent $8 million PPP loan to buy a house in Orlando, FL.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Lindgren, Thompson, Nylander named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Lindgren led the NHL with four wins and 111 saves while posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last week. The 28-year-old Lindgren, who signed with Washington during the off-season, has appeared in 12 games this season. He has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save perc

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • 'Intriguing' Adam Fantilli hoping to crack Canada's world junior roster

    MONCTON, N.B. — Adam Fantilli was trying to get the game up and running on his laptop. The freshman forward's Michigan Wolverines were set to play the Michigan State Spartans in a clash of NCAA rivals. Fantilli's only problem? The matchup wasn't available to stream online. Undeterred and still keen to watch some hockey following a long practice session at Canada's world junior selection camp, Connor Bedard offered a solution – the phenom's Regina Pats were playing the Prince Albert Raiders in We

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Cook, Vikings can't capitalize on Jefferson's record day

    DETROIT (AP) — In the end, no amount of fireworks from Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson — and they set the air ablaze Sunday — could overcome perhaps the worst game of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's six-year career. Cook was held to 23 yards on 15 carries in Minnesota's 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, keeping the Vikings from clinching a division title despite Jefferson's franchise-record 223 yards receiving. Cook's 1.5 yards per carry were the fewest in a game with at least 10 attempts in

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t