Two men dive into Canary Wharf dock to rescue woman

Firefighters work to pull the people back to safety (Vasilis Kitsis)

Two men jumped into the icy waters surrounding Canary Wharf to help rescue a woman who had fallen in on Thursday evening.

Emergency services managed to get all three people out safely after being called to reports of a woman entering the dock by Heron Quays station at 6pm.

Footage from the scene shows paramedics frantically scouring the area with torches and launching inflatable dinghies to find the trio.

Two men are seen tugging on a rope in an effort to bring the people back to safety.

Witnesses said two people sat wrapped in foil blankets as a helicopter circled overhead after the daring rescue.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a woman who had entered the water at Heron Quays, E14.

“Two men then also entered the water to assist the woman.

“All three were subsequently safely recovered and are being assessed by London Ambulance Service.”

Police choppers, ambulances, fire trucks, cop cars…. Something’s going down in #canarywharf ! pic.twitter.com/JjvtYyqask — Conor Gilmore (@TheKidCG) February 9, 2023

Paramedics confirmed they took two people to hospital and discharged the third at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a person in the water near Heron Quays, Canary Wharf.

“We sent a number of resources including three ambulance crews, an incident response officer and our hazardous area response team.

“We treated three people at the scene who had been rescued from the water.”