Two men die after being pulled from water in Bath

Two men have died after being pulled from water in Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police were called at 4.12pm on Thursday after concerns were raised about two people in the water near Toll Bridge Road in the city.

Two men were pulled out by water rescue teams from the Avon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service, who handed them over to crews from the South Western Ambulance Service.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from the force said: "A rescue operation was subsequently led by Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

"Two adult casualties were rescued and given into the care of the ambulance service. However, both males were pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are not treating the circumstances around the deaths as suspicious at this time. The deaths will be referred to the coroner."

The fire service said that teams from Bath and Bedminster were called at 4.14pm after reports of "several people in the water".

The service added: "Two male casualties have been pulled from the water and handed to ambulance crews.

"The incident has been handed to police."

