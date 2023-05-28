Two men die after being pulled from sea

Oddicombe Beach

Two men aged in their 20s have died after being rescued from the water off the coast of Torbay, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall officers were called to assist the Coastguard at around 9am on Saturday following reports of concern for two people in the water at Oddicombe.

Following an emergency rescue operation, the men were pulled from the water, but one was declared dead at the scene.

The second man died after being taken to Torbay District Hospital.

Police said their next of kin have been informed, and inquiries continue while a file is prepared for the coroner.

The operation involved the Coastguard rescue team from Torbay and the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Teignmouth and Dawlish.

The Devon Air Ambulance was despatched, and Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service were also involved.