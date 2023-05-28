Two men die after being pulled from the sea off Devon coast

. (PA Wire)

Two men in their 20s have died after being pulled from the water off the coast of Torbay, Devon & Cornwall Police said.

Officers were called to assist the Coastguard at around 9am on Saturday following reports of two people in the water at Oddicombe.

Following an emergency rescue operation, the two men were pulled from the water and one was declared dead at the scene.

The second man died after being taken to Torbay District Hospital.

Their next of kin have been informed, and inquiries continue while a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The operation involved the Coastguard Rescue Team from Torbay and the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from Teignmouth & Dawlish.

The Devon Air Ambulance was despatched, and Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service were also involved.