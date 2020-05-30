Two men charged with arson following overnight garage fire in Saskatoon

Police say two men are facing arson charges after an overnight garage fire in Saskatoon.

Fire crews and police were called to the blaze in the 200 block of Avenue L South at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said no one was hurt and the fire was put out in less than 15 minutes.

The two suspects, aged 20 and 22, were arrested after witnesses saw them running from the fire, police said.

Saskatoon Fire Department

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway into another arson that took place about five blocks away earlier in the day.

The boarded-up property in the 300 block of Avenue P South had previously been damaged by fire and was slated for demolition, the fire department said.

After the mid-afternoon blaze, the structure was levelled early Friday evening.

Police hadn't said if they had made any arrests or laid any charges in connection to that fire.

Earlier this week, the fire department said the number of suspicious fires this year in Saskatoon has already surpassed last year's total.

With files from Dan Zakreski