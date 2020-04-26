Man, 28, charged over 'horrific' rape of woman in Blackpool

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the "horrific" rape of a woman in Blackpool.

David Dara, of no fixed address, will appear in court over the alleged incident on Monday.

A 19-year-old local man who had been arrested as part of the investigation has been released without charge.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped and robbed in an alleyway off Hopton Road at the side of the Home Bargains Store on Tyldesley Road in South Shore at about 10.30pm.

Detectives say the victim was helped home by two women.

"This is a horrific offence leaving the young victim with significant physical and undoubtedly mental injuries. She is understandably extremely distressed," said Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson of Lancashire Police.

"I would like to thank the two ladies for coming forward and I would continue to appeal to anyone else who may be able to help us.

"Thankfully offences like this are rare.

"It is vitally important for the safety of other women that the offenders are identified and brought to justice, and to that end we have a dedicated team of detectives carrying out inquiries to identify the offender and get justice for the victim."

DCI Wilson said he and his fellow officers could understand if people were nervous about coming forward with information, especially if they had not been following government guidelines, but he encouraged people to come forward.

"I would reassure them that our immediate concern is to find out what happened and I would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they may feel it to be, to come forward and speak to us.

"While we have made two arrests, our inquiries are very much ongoing."

:: Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1557 of April 23rd or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.