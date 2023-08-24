Two men arrested after fire at Crooked House pub, dubbed Britains’s ‘wonkiest’ boozer

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley (PA) (PA Wire)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at the Crooked House pub in Himley.

A 66-year-old man, from Dudley, and a 33-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, remain in custody and are being questioned by officers while the investigation continues, Staffordshire Police said.

The pub, known as Britain’s “wonkiest” boozer, was gutted by a suspected arson attack before being demolished, without permission, by a digger earlier this month.

The blaze was reported to the emergency services at 10.45pm on August 5.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We continue to appeal to anyone with any information which could help us to get in touch. Call 101, quoting incident 761 of August 5 or message us using Live Chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk.

“You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The historic pub was sold by pub company Marston’s to a private buyer two weeks before the fire, after being on the open market since January.

Campaigners have called for legal changes to protect pubs after the demolition of the Crooked House, which they called a “national scandal”.

The Campaign for Pubs wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, urging a change to planning law which would prevent pubs aged 50 years or older from being sold for alternative use, converted or demolished until they had been marketed as a pub for at least a year.

Greg Mulholland, campaign director of the Campaign for Pubs, said: “This would stop the cynical destruction of pubs and allow licensees, local breweries, entrepreneurs and communities to buy our historic pubs and make a success of them.”

South Staffordshire Council said it had given permission to the Crooked House’s owners to demolish the first floor of the building on safety grounds but had not agreed to, nor deemed necessary, the site’s total demolition.

More follows.