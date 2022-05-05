Two men arrested, charged with capital murder in April 26 Grand Prairie homicide

Authorities have arrested two men in connection to the April 26 shooting death of a Grand Prairie man, according to a news release from Grand Prairie Police.

Kyan Cleveland, 17, and Kenneth Lampkins Grimes, 26, were arrested April 30 and charged with capital murder, police said in the release.

Police said they responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Galveston Street that there had been a shooting, according to police. There, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The man’s name and have have not yet been released.

Police in Grand Prairie said Cleveland was arrested by the United States Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, according to the release. Grimes was arrested in Desoto by Grand Prairie police with the assistance of Desoto Police.

Both men are being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center. Cleveland has a bond of $500,000 and Grimes has a bond of $250,000, according to the news release.