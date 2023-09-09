Two men arrested amid reports a parliamentary researcher is a Chinese spy

The Houses of Parliament (PA Archive)

A House of Commons researcher has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act on suspicion of spying for China.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested in Edinburgh by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The Sunday Times reported the man, who is British and holds a parliamentary pass, has links to several prominent Conservative MPs, including security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns, and previously lived and worked in China.

Ms Kearns said she was “aware” of the report but would “not be commenting”.

I am aware of the Sunday Times report. I will not be commenting.



While I recognise the public interest, we all have a duty to ensure any work of the Authorities is not jeopardised. — Alicia Kearns MP (@aliciakearns) September 9, 2023

Met officers also arrested another man, in his 30s, at a property in Oxfordshire while searches were carried out at a property in east London.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service arrested two men on 13 March on suspicion of offences under section 1 of the Official Secrets Act, 1911.

“A man in his 30s was arrested at an address in Oxfordshire and a man in his 20s was arrested at an address in Edinburgh. Searches were also carried out at both the residential properties, as well as at a third address in east London.

“Both men were taken to a south London police station, and were subsequently released on police bail until a date in early October.

“The investigation is being carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, which has responsibility for investigations relating to allegations of Official Secrets Act and espionage-related offences. Enquiries continue.”