Two Mega Millions tickets that hit $394 million jackpot sold at same California store

Two tickets sharing a $394 million Mega Millions jackpot were sold at the same California store, lottery officials reported.

Both winning tickets in the Friday, Dec. 8, drawing were sold at a Chevron station in Encino, the California Lottery said in a news release.

The tickets matched all five winning numbers plus the Mega Ball to claim the top prize, lottery officials said. More than 715,000 other tickets won lesser amounts.

A ticket sold in Texas won the previous Mega Millions jackpot on Oct. 6, officials said.

During the jackpot run, which ran for 18 draws, 15 $1 million prizes were won in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, officials said.

Encino is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

