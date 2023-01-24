Two mass shootings, days apart

Authorities said evidence suggests the second mass shooting in California since Saturday was an "instance of workplace violence." Classified documents were found in former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. And this year's Oscar nominations have been announced.

But first: A space cloud with the coldest ice to date. 🌌 The James Webb Space Telescope explored the Chamaeleon I dark molecular cloud that could provide key insights into the “building blocks of life.”

Another mass shooting in California leaves at least 7 people dead

Seven people were dead and a suspect was in custody Tuesday after two shootings at plant nurseries near the Northern California community of Half Moon Bay, just days after a rampage in Southern California killed 11. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said four victims were found dead at the first shooting scene and a fifth person was transported to the Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Three victims were found at the second scene a short time later. The suspect was employed at Mountain Mushroom Farm, the location of the first shooting, and all evidence points to the attack being an "instance of workplace violence," Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday. Follow the latest updates on Half Moon Bay.

More classified docs found – this time at Pence's house

Classified documents were found at Mike Pence's home, representatives for the former vice president wrote to the National Archives in letters this month. This is the latest in a series of discoveries involving classified documents at the homes of current and former elected officials. Pence’s lawyer characterized the documents as “a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration." The Department of Justice “requested direct possession” of the documents on Jan. 19, and FBI agents went to Pence’s home that night to collect the documents from a safe, according to letters from Pence’s lawyer. Read more about the latest document discovery.

Doomsday Clock signals world is closest it's been to human-caused catastrophe

The world is closer to annihilation than it has ever been since the first nuclear bombs were released at the close of World War II, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said Tuesday. The time on the Doomsday Clock moved forward from 100 seconds to midnight to 90 seconds to midnight. Between Russia's nuclear brinkmanship in its war on Ukraine, the real threats of climate change becoming increasingly dire and ongoing concerns about more possible pandemics caused by humans encroaching on formerly wild areas, the Bulletin chose to set the clock to the closest midnight yet. Learn more about the Doomsday Clock.

All 11 Monterey Park shooting victims identified

After notifying relatives, authorities on Tuesday released the complete list of the 11 people killed in the Monterey Park, California, mass shooting. The victims ranged in age from 57 to 76. The six women who perished were: My Nhan, 65; Lilian Li, 63; Xiujuan Yu, 57; Muoi Ung, 67; Hong Jian, 62; and Diana Tom, 70. The five men who died were: Yu-Lun Kao, 72; Chia Yau, 76; Valentino Alvero, 68; Wen-Tau Yu, 64; and Ming Ma, 72.  Authorities said the gunman fired 42 shots at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. In addition to those killed, nine were wounded. Read more. 

Oscar nominations are here 📽

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" ruled Tuesday when nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced, scoring 11 honors including best picture and screenplay. Star Michelle Yeoh was nominated for best actress, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu earned their first Oscar nominations and Ke Huy Quan garnered a nod for supporting actor. Not far behind "Everything Everywhere" were Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" and Edward Berger's "All Quiet on the Western Front" with nine nominations each. Cate Blanchett ("Tár") also made the cut for another standout performance, along with comeback kings Quan and Brendan Fraser ("The Whale"). See all of this year's nominees.

