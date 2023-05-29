Two major Toronto highways to close for a good cause this Sunday

The Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health, in support of Baycrest research, takes place on Sunday, June 4.

Thousands of cyclists will join forces to raise critical funding and awareness in support of Baycrest’s goal of defeating dementia by riding Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway. The highways will be closed as early as 2 a.m. and will reopen in the early afternoon hours.

Leading the pack will be Canadian fitness legends, Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod.

"It’s going to be so much fun. It's a 25, 50, or 75 km ride; pick whatever you like from a ride perspective," said Johnson. "Sign up for what you feel comfortable [with] and raise money for Baycrest because it’s such a great cause."

Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod: The Weather Network

BodyBreak's Joanne McLeod and Hal Johnson will lead the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health ride this Sunday, June 4.

It’s all in an effort to raise support and awareness for Baycrest, a global leader in brain health and aging.

"Brain health is very important to us, especially as we get older," explained McLeod. "There are things that we can’t control, like family history, but there are things that we can do, and exercise is one of them. That’s why the ride is just a perfect fit."

"Use it as a motivator! It’s so cool to ride on the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway; what a great opportunity," McLeod continued.

According to Baycrest, nearly 600,000 people in Canada are directly or indirectly impacted by dementia.

While dementia is a disease without a cure, research shows that just 150 minutes of exercise per week helps delay the onset of Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Dementia stats

Whether on or off the bike, there are many ways to contribute to Bike for Brain Health. Click here for more details. And remember to keep fit and have fun; your brain will thank you.

The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway will be closed temporarily to commuters for the event on June 4, 2023. Check with the City of Toronto for more information.

