Two Love Island Australia stars got together outside the villa

Love Island Australia first aired all the way back in 2018, so obviously a lot has happened since then. As you probably know by now, most of the couples split not long after leaving the villa, including winners Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp.

But the first ever Australia series wasn't a complete failure when it comes to successful romances as Josh and Amelia are still together and Tayla also went on to date another Islander from her series - Dom Thomas.

The pair got friendly again after Tayla moved to Sydney from Perth and soon started dating. "It just happened because it was natural, and that's what felt right," Tayla told 9Honey Celebrity when they got together.

The pair dated for just under a year before splitting in June 2019. Revealing the news to fans, they released a YouTube video explaining why they decided to go their separate ways.

"We didn't really know in our heads where we were at ourselves," Dom shared. "Obviously we thought it was time to let you know that me and Tayla are no longer together."

Tayla added: "There is no story behind it, there's no drama. We're just [going in] in different paths and directions in our lives and we hope everyone can respect our privacy and respect that we're still fine and still mates."

While Dom appears to currently be single judging by his Instagram page, Tayla is dating AFL player Nathan Broad.



Love Island Australia = so many surprises and so much drama.

