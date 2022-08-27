Two-loss Alabama? Undefeated Georgia? Best, worst-case scenarios for every SEC football team

USA TODAY Sports Network
·6 min read

SEC football games are often decided by a single play, a bounce of the ball or which team scores last. The margin between winning and losing each week can be wafer thin, and the outcome of a few close games can make the difference between a good season and a lousy one.

That's why it's so hard to predict records for each team in the SEC. That's why the USA TODAY Sports Network called upon its experts who cover the league to provide a projection for the best- and worst-case scenarios for each school.

STAY UP-T0-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

Here is how they see it playing out:

ALABAMA

Best case: 12-0. Alabama has arguably the two best players in the country on offense and defense in Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. Add in a veteran-filled defense, and the Crimson Tide has the ability to go undefeated in the regular season.

Worst case: 10-2. Alabama’s offensive line must step up, and the new receivers need to produce at a high level. If not, the Crimson Tide could lose a couple games.

– Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News

Texas A&amp;M head coach Jimbo Fisher andAlabama head coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Alabama vs. Texas A&amp;M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 22, 2018. Pre420
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher andAlabama head coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 22, 2018. Pre420

ARKANSAS

Best case: 9-3. Arkansas can improve upon last year’s 8-4 regular season. With one of the nation’s hardest schedules, three losses would be a big win in Sam Pittman’s third year.

Worst case: 7-5. A daunting non-conference schedule and an SEC West that’s wide open outside of the top two teams could mean trouble. Two losses more than last season is possible and would be a disappointment.

– Christina Long, Southwest Times Record

AUBURN

Best case: 9-3. Like most of Auburn's great teams, this one was overlooked before the season. Georgia and Alabama are automatic road losses, but Tank Bigsby and potent defense bring old-school appeal.

Worst case: 4-8. Mid-season quarterback uncertainty has consequences. Two consecutive losing seasons cost Bryan Harsin his job.

– Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser

22 FOR 2022: 22 questions I have about SEC football teams for the 2022 season | Toppmeyer

BEST OF THE BEST: Meet the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC football team for 2022

CRADLE OF COACHES: SEC football coaches ranked: Kirby Smart nips at Nick Saban's heels; then who? | Toppmeyer

FLORIDA

Best case: 8-4. The Gators ride early momentum of beating Utah and Kentucky at The Swamp. Anthony Richardson emerges as a dual-threat star at quarterback and Florida finishes with a win over FSU.

Worst case: 5-7. Florida’s offense, bereft of playmakers, struggles in its first season under Billy Napier. Loses to Utah and Kentucky in back-to-back weeks set the tone for a rebuilding year and no bowl trip for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

– Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun  

Georgia

Best case: 12-0. Georgia could be a two-touchdown favorite in every regular-season game against a schedule with just two ranked opponents. Stetson Bennett has as deep a tight end group to throw to as any around.

Worst case: 9-3. Losing five first-round picks off the defense is a big talent drain on one side of the ball. There could be pressure on the offense to pick up the slack and score more.

– Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald

KENTUCKY

Best case: 11-1. It’s hard to see Kentucky closing the gap on Georgia, which has won 12 straight in the series. But there’s a scenario where UK beats everybody else — if playmakers emerge , the offensive line makes developmental strides and the secondary gets shored up to solidify a defense that should be strong in the front seven.

Worst case: 7-5. Suppose none of that stuff happens. And imagine running back Chris Rodriguez, whose disciplinary status is undetermined, doesn’t play at all this season. Kentucky is better than most of its schedule, but there are enough question marks for potential pessimism.

– Brett Dawson, Courier-Journal

LSU

Best case: 10-2. LSU has a very similar season to Michigan State's last year. The pass rush dominates and Kayshon Boutte becomes the best receiver in college.

Worst case: 6-6. The Tigers show flashes, but all of the new pieces never fit together. The offensive line struggles, and there are multiple injuries to the secondary.

– Koki Riley, The Daily Advertiser

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Best case: 10-2. This would mean Mississippi State handled all its toss-up games and only lost to Georgia and Alabama. Will Rogers would very likely find himself in the Heisman conversation in this scenario.

Worst case: 3-9. Mississippi State has a brutal stretch in the heart of SEC play. If the Bulldogs drop a nonconference game like they did last season, things could snowball on them.

– Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger

MISSOURI

Best case: 8-4. If a few teams regress and the defense continues to get better, the Tigers might be in business. If they improve on the road, this could be a solid team.

Worst case: 4-8. Missouri could lose every SEC game besides Vanderbilt if the defense falters again. If the quarterback situation deteriorates, it could get ugly.

– Matt Stahl, Columbia Missouri Tribune

Ole Miss

Best case: 10-2. Recapturing last year's magic won't be easy, but with a strong run game and an infusion of transfer talent, the Rebels have the goods. Getting to 10 wins again will involve winning at least two road games against LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Worst case: 6-6. The non-conference slate is too easy for the Rebels to miss out on bowl season. But with a backloaded schedule against a brutal SEC West, chemistry issues or late-season injuries could mean a major step back.

– Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger

SOUTH CAROLINA

Best case: 9-3. Spencer Rattler is everything Gamecocks fans hope he will be and leads a drastically-improved offense to several SEC upsets. A consistent defense makes the team legitimate contenders in the conference.

Worst case: 4-8. Rattler doesn’t live up to the hype and still shows the turnover issues he had at Oklahoma. Injuries also continue to impact the Gamecocks, so they struggle through the second half of the season.

– Emily Adams, The Greenville News

TENNESSEE

Best case: 10-2. Count losses to Alabama and Georgia. But the next-hardest game might be at LSU or Pitt or at home against Florida or Kentucky, which are all winnable.

Worst case: 7-5. Key players return but so do the same questions, especially on defense. So a repeat of last year’s record is plausible.

– Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel

TEXAS A&M

Best case: 12-0. If quarterback questions are answered, this roster has what it takes to win. Strong line play on each side of the ball could take the Aggies far.

Worst case: 8-4. Beating Alabama two times in a row is hard, and the rest of the SEC West can pose trip-ups, as the Aggies know. The Aggies should handle business against lower-quality teams.

– Maxwell Donaldson, USAT Sports Network

VANDERBILT

Best case: 4-8. Vanderbilt wins all three of its games against non-Power 5 opponents and one against a Power 5 team, either Wake Forest or an SEC team.

Worst case: 2-10. Vanderbilt beats FCS Elon and one other team, but isn’t competitive against any Power 5 opponents.

– Aria Gerson, The Tennessean

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC football best and worst-case scenarios for every team

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Apologies in Advance, Because You Truly Won't Be Able to Unsee These 77 Celeb Lookalikes

    From Amy Adams and Isla Fischer to Dax Shepard and Zach Braff, we collected 77 of the most compelling celebrity lookalikes.

  • Adidas drops Fernando Tatis Jr. after Padres star's PED suspension

    Tatis had been one of the brand's biggest baseball names since 2020.

  • Demetrious Johnson captures ONE Championship belt with incredible flying knee KO

    "Mighty Mouse" got his revenge against Adrian Moraes.

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Ken Dryden gets personal, remembering historic 1972 hockey showdown in "The Series"

    Ken Dryden didn't want to write about the 1972 Summit Series. The Hall of Fame goalie has, over the past 50 years, helped with projects about the historic games between Canada and Russia, but whenever someone asked him to pen a book on the subject, he politely declined. The stories about have already been told, Dryden said. Then COVID-19 hit. With the borders closed and his kids and grandkids living in the U.S., his plans for Christmas 2020 quickly changed. "So I had a few days where I wasn't do

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Funk shoots 65 in The Ally Challenge, Ames two shots back after first round

    GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Fred Funk bettered his age by a stroke with a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' The Ally Challenge. The 66-year-old Funk closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at Warwick Hills, the site of the Buick Open on the PGA Tour from 1958 through 2009. “It’s the first time I shot my age or broke my age in competition, so that was really cool,” Funk said. “I’ve done it a couple times for fun, but I always wanted to

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • B.C. Lions regrouping after foot injury to starter Nathan Rourke

    SURREY, B.C. — He's out of action for the foreseeable future but quarterback Nathan Rourke still provided his teammates with an emotional lift by attending practice Monday. “Just to see his smile, man — his smile lights up a room,” said receiver Dominique Rhymes, who has a CFL-high nine touchdown catches this season. "He’s more than just a teammate, he's more of a brother." The Lions (8-1) are regrouping after learning Rourke will undergo foot surgery. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his right

  • South Korea's Narin An takes lead at CP Women's Open following rain delay

    OTTAWA — LPGA Tour rookie Narin An hasn't won in North America yet but she's put herself in a good position to at the CP Women's Open. An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead, 13 under overall, at the Canadian women's golf championship. The 26-year-old from South Korea's lead was safe as second-round play was suspended due to darkness. "I don't have experience winning in the U.S., but I do have some experience in Korea, so it's not an unfamiliar feeling right now," said An of he

  • Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers

    OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.