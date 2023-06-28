Two London universities named among the world’s best in global league table

University staff in Stirling are walking out over a pay dispute (PA) (PA Wire)

Two London universities have been named in the top ten worldwide in a new global league table.

Imperial College was ranked sixth and University College London came ninth in the QS World University Rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The respected global league table, now in its 20th year, analyses the academic reputation, employability, international research and sustainability of each university.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA was named as the best university in the world for the twelfth year running, followed by Cambridge. The University of Oxford was in third place.

The results mean 40 per cent of the top ten universities were from the UK – the same percentage as the United States.

One university each from Switzerland and Singapore also made the top ten.

Professor Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London said: “This result confirms that Imperial is one of the best universities in the world, and is a testament to our brilliant, diverse community, our global outlook, and the spirit of innovation that runs through everything we do.”

He added: “These same qualities define the best of London, and the rankings show, once again, that the capital is the place to be – nurturing top talent from across London and the UK, and acting as a magnet for the best students and researchers from across the globe.”

A spokeswoman for QS World University Rankings said the UK has “tightened its grip on the elite echelon of global higher education.”

She said the results show the UK is one of the most desirable study destinations in the world for international students, bit there is room for improvement in the UK’s rating for high impact research.

The 2024 league table also shows the UK is held in “excellent esteem” among international employers and academics, and boasts some of the world’s most employable graduates.

The league table features 1,500 universities. Ninety of those featured are from the UK, making it the second most represented location, behind the US, with 199, and before China, with 71.

The University of Edinburgh, Manchester, King’s College London and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) are also named in the top 50.

Overall, UK universities saw the most improvements in the ‘international student ratio’ indicator, which reflects how accessible an institution is for foreign students and the on-campus diversity they can expect there. But UK universities saw a drop in the rating for class size and teaching resource allocation.

Jessica Turner, QS Chief Executive, said: “UK universities have demonstrated their powerful global appeal, excelled as international education front-runners, and produced some of the world’s most employable graduates. Their commitment to robust international collaboration has transformed them into a global magnet, attracting bright minds from around the world.”

But she added: “Despite this noteworthy success, it is important to recognise the increasingly competitive international education landscape. As students explore a wider range of universities across multiple countries, the UK must continue to innovate and uphold its world-class offerings to remain a preferred choice for students globally.