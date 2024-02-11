Two-legged Puppy Bowl star Mr. Bean steals a 'Bachelor' heart on his hind legs

Two-legged pup Mr. Bean is going to steal your heart in Sunday's Animal Planet Puppy Bowl.

The perky pooch is the Puppy Bowl runaway success story. Mr. Bean was found in a local shelter and taken to rural South Florida's Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, 30 miles from West Palm Beach.

"He was born without his front legs. He was very skinny and nervous and could only scoot on his belly," Elizabeth Accomando, Barky Pines founder, said in Mr. Beans' Puppy Bowl spotlight video.

Mr. Bean in action at the Puppy Bowl.

But it didn't take long for Mr. Bean to bond and learn from the sanctuary staff and animals, which include more than 60 dogs, two goats and three horses.

"He realized we truly cared about him, and all the dogs showed him a lot of love," said Accomando. "And he learned to walk on his hind legs."

There's an even happier ending beyond Puppy Bowl heart domination. The pup has found a forever home with Season 9 "The Bachelor" star Lorenzo Borghese.

The animal-rights advocate and cosmetics entrepreneur has been posting photos and videos of life with Mr. Bean on his official Instagram account, including one prancing video to Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger."

How to watch the Puppy Bowl

The three-hour Puppy Bowl XX kicks off at (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST, simulcast on Animal Planet, Discovery, , TBS, TruTv and streaming on Max and Discovery+).

The 20th-anniversary pre-Super Bowl dogfest is living up to the hype as "Most Puppiest Puppy Bowl Ever!" with a record 131 pooches from 73 shelters nationwide.

Are Puppy Bowl dogs available for adoption?

All the Puppy Bowl dogs were available for adoption when the canine showcase was filmed last fall. But during the long editing process and the months before Puppy Bowl Sunday, many are adopted, including by members of the Puppy Bowl staff who can't help falling in love.

"We're transparent about that; our goal is to find them their forever home," longtime Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner tells USA TODAY. "Seven have been adopted by the crew, which is a record, from a show editor to the network president."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Puppy Bowl, and see two-legged breakout star Mr. Bean