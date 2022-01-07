Two Leading, Independent Proxy Advisors, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend Pretivm Shareholders Vote FOR the Transaction with Newcrest

The deadline to vote is 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

For any questions, please contact Pretivm’s proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 ( +1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email assistance@laurelhill.com.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) today announced that both Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. LLC (“Glass Lewis”) have recommended that Pretivm shareholders vote FOR the resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) to approve the proposed acquisition of Pretivm by Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX/TSX/PNGX: NCM) (“Newcrest”) by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”), at the upcoming special meeting of Pretivm shareholders on January 20, 2022 (the “Special Meeting”).

In their report ISS stated, “The transaction makes strategic sense as the consideration provides shareholders optionality to either receive certain and immediate value in the form of cash, or the ability to receive shares of Newcrest and participate in the upside represented by the combined entity”.

Glass Lewis’ report noted, “The proposed transaction represents the most attractive opportunity. The merger will result in a larger, more diversified gold producer with an opportunity to achieve meaningful synergies”.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent, third party proxy advisory firms who, among other services, provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

Pretivm’s board of directors UNANIMOUSLY recommends that shareholders

VOTE FOR the Arrangement Resolution

Pretivm Special Meeting

The Special Meeting will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio webcast, using the Summit meeting platform, at https://meetnow.global/MAZZWNK. Registered shareholders and optionholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the Special Meeting, regardless of their geographic location or the particular constraints, circumstances or health risks they may be facing.

Shareholders should closely review the procedures outlined in the management information circular and related meeting materials for the Special Meeting (the “Meeting Materials”) to ensure that they are able to cast their vote prior to or at the Special Meeting. The Meeting Materials are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.pretivm.com/investors/Newcrest-Transaction.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT- PLEASE VOTE TODAY

How to Vote

Due to the essence of time, shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone in advance of the meeting, even if they plan on attending the meeting, to ensure their vote is received in a timely manner.

THE VOTING DEADLINE IS 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) ON TUESDAY JANUARY 18, 2022

Vote using the following methods prior to the Meeting1: Intranet Telephone or Fax Registered Shareholders and Optionholders:

Shares held in own name and represented by a physical certificate.

www.investorvote.com

Telephone: 1-866-732-8683

Fax: 1-866-249-775 Non-Registered Shareholders:

Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary. www.proxyvote.com

Call or fax to the number(s) listed on your voting instruction form

Please review the Meeting Materials for more information on how to vote your shares or options.





Shareholder and Optionholder Questions and Voting Assistance

For any questions or assistance with voting, shareholders and optionholders can contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in North America), +1-416-304-0211 (calls outside North America) or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

Transaction Details

Pursuant to the Transaction, Pretivm shareholders will have the option to elect to receive C$18.50 per Pretivm share in cash or 0.8084 Newcrest shares per Pretivm share, representing share consideration of C$18.50 based on the Canadian dollar equivalent of the 5 day volume-weighted-average-price (VWAP) of Newcrest shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) ending on November 8, 2021, subject to proration to ensure aggregate cash and Newcrest share consideration each represent 5o% of total transaction consideration (the “Transaction Price”). Pretivm shareholders who do not elect cash or Newcrest shares (subject to proration) will receive default consideration of C$9.25 per Pretivm share in cash and 0.4042 Newcrest shares per Pretivm share. In order to make a valid election, registered Pretivm shareholders must duly complete, execute and return the letter of transmittal and election form enclosed with the Meeting Materials in accordance with the instructions contained therein, by 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on January 18, 2022 or, if the Special Meeting is adjourned or postponed, no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in British Columbia, Australia or New York) before the adjourned Special Meeting is reconvened or the postponed Special Meeting is convened. Beneficial Pretivm shareholders should follow the instructions provided by your intermediary to make your election.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the 100%-owned, high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine located in northwestern BC. We strive for operating excellence and our first priority is the health and safety of our employees, contractors and neighbouring communities. We are committed to the principles of sustainable development and conducting our activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

